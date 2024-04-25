Padres vs. Rockies Highlights

Shohei Ohtani sent fans in Washington home happy with a homer that was both the hardest-hit of his career and the hardest-hit ball in MLB this season.
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is expected to look at the Monday incident involving Aaron Boone, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and a fan sitting behind the Yankees dugout, a source told the New York Daily News. The source, granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, said that it is standard for the league to review “all ejections and unusual on-field circumstances.” They added ...
Today is the first full day of what was my favorite Jewish celebratory holiday as a kid: Passover, which commemorates the Jews escaping bondage in ancient Egypt.
After four hours and a close call with a tug boat, two Manasquan, New Jersey-based fishermen landed a 718-pound giant bluefin tuna.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. delivered the go-ahead double in the fifth inning for Kansas City after a costly error by Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the Royals' bullpen shut down Toronto the rest of the way in a 3-2 victory Tuesday night. Chris Stratton (2-1) minimized the damage when he inherited a bases-loaded jam from Michael Wacha in the fifth. He also took care of the sixth before John Schreiber handled the seventh and James McArthur breezed through the eight
If you have the opportunity to play catch with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, it’s best to stay humble as this former esports star learned.
The PGA Tour is distributing equity to its players, past and present, who have helped build the Tour and remained in its ranks.
TORONTO — William Nylander seems to be getting closer. The Maple Leafs winger also still isn't quite ready join the playoff fray. Nylander missed a third straight game to open Toronto's first-round series with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old took part in line rushes alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg at Wednesday's morning skate after missing the first two contests of the Original Six matchup, but stayed ou
Former world number one Rafael Nadal conceded on Wednesday his farewell tour was not proceeding to plan but his wish to compete one last time at cherished tournaments such as the French Open where he has claimed 14 titles was pushing him through the pain barrier. The Spaniard will continue his comeback from injury at the Madrid Masters on Thursday where he is scheduled to play the American 16-year-old Darwin Blanch who has been given an invitation to play in the main draw at one of the most pres
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Jamal Murray's game-winner against the Lakers.
The Houston Texans unveiled a bold shift in their look on Tuesday with new uniforms, with their alternate and Color Rush looks getting big changes.
Utah hockey fans welcomed the former Arizona Coyotes to their new home Wednesday. Players and coaches were greeted at the airport in morning by a crowd of approximately 100 players from local youth hockey programs. The team attended a fan celebration at the Delta Center in the afternoon.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
NEW YORK — Joe Boyle thought he caught Aaron Judge looking. With the Yankees’ center fielder facing a 1-2 count, the Athletics’ starter fired a 99-mph fastball to the lower, outside corner of the plate in the first inning. Judge froze on the pitch, watched it zip by, and slowly began walking back to the Yankees’ dugout, dismayed by his strikeout. Except Boyle had balked prior to the pitch. ...
The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson reveals his official ballot for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year and the rest of the 2023-24 NBA awards.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In the moment, The Save kept the game tied. By night's end, it became a game-saver since Florida went on to prevail in overtime. And the way Panthers coach Paul Maurice sees it, the impact from Sergei Bobrovsky's moment on Tuesday night will only continue — with a reach beyond these NHL playoffs and this series between Florida and the Tampa Bay Lightning. It won a game. It may grow the game, too. “There'll be a number of kids in the driveway this weekend and they'll
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Stetson Bennett has rejoined the Los Angeles Rams for the start of their offseason program after missing his entire rookie season for undisclosed reasons. Bennett is attending team meetings and lifting weights with his teammates at the Rams' training complex, coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday. The team hasn't yet started its on-field workouts. “He looks good,” McVay said of Bennett. “He's had a good look in his eyes. He's been attentive in the meetings.”
Many people missed this subtle reference to Taylor Swift in a post celebrating their Super Bowl championships.
