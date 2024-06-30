Padres vs. Red Sox Highlights
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox defeat Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres, 4-1
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox defeat Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres, 4-1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaves the Denver Nuggets for a lucrative free agent contract with the Orlando Magic.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
Three different contenders for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team have gone down with injuries this week.
The 2017 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was removed as a volunteer assistant last fall.
Cooper Flagg, an incoming freshman at Duke University, will join the USA Basketball men’s select team that will practice alongside the squad headed to Paris this summer for the Olympics.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
In today's edition: The nepo-ballers phenomenon, MLB All-Star voting, USMNT falls to Panama, and more.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
"Today, I let my team and my country down."
Nothing ever comes easy for the U.S. men's national team.
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.