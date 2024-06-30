Padres vs. Red Sox Highlights
Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres take on Rafael Devers and the Red Sox on June 30, 2024
Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres take on Rafael Devers and the Red Sox on June 30, 2024
The 12-time All-Star will enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
Three different contenders for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team have gone down with injuries this week.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
Thompson spent an hour signing autographs at the Sphere during the NHL Draft following the trade.
In a decision that could have ripple effects over the next several weeks, D'Angelo Russell plans to pick up his $18.7 million option to play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, according to multiple reports.
Bronny's name will be "James Jr." on the back of his jersey.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
"Today, I let my team and my country down."
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
LeBron and Bronny would be the first on-court father-son duo in NBA history.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.
The second round of the NBA Draft will kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.