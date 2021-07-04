Padres vs. Phillies Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.
England is going back home, with something to play for.
Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.
Dominique Ducharme has been here before.
The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.
The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.
Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.
Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.
Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.
The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.
The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.
McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Odorizzi controlled Cleveland's hitters for six innings, Carlos Correa homered and the Houston Astros didn't miss a beat despite being down a couple stars in a 3-2 win on Saturday night over the banged-up Indians, who have lost a season-high five straight. Odorizzi (3-3) allowed one earned run and four hits while pitching into the seventh. The right-hander has only allowed two runs over 20 innings in his last four starts. Houston's bullpen, which has been shaky for much of
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy Saturday night. Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suárez earned his first professional save with a
WASHINGTON — Another disastrous result left Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley without words on Saturday. His club had just suffered its worst defeat of the season, a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of D.C. United that left TFC (1-8-2) at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings. Bradley called it one of his worst days with the team. "After 90 minutes like that, there's nothing to say," said the 33-year-old midfielder. "When you play like that, when you lose like that, words mean nothing afterw
A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: PRIMED FOR PITCHERS The Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, Texas' Kyle Gibson and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole are among those likely to picked as All-Stars when pitchers and reserves are announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. Each roster will have 32 players for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field. Of course, one pitcher was picked with the starting lineup — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth-like phen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field. Zardes slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute. He snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts. An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th. Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou gave New England (7-2-3) a
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist and D.C. United routed Toronto FC 7-1 on Saturday night to break the franchise goal record. D.C. United (5-6-1) broke the team record of six and became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals. Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in its last seven games, has lost six straight and has lost 12 times with two ties in its last 16 games, including p
VICTORIA — Canada's hopes for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics were ended Saturday by the Czech Republic, who posted a 103-101 overtime win at a last-chance men's basketball qualifying event in Victoria. Czech captain Tomas Satoransky scored with 1.4 seconds left on the clock to seal the win for the Czechs, who will now play either Greece or Turkey in Sunday's final. The Canadians were down nine points with 44 seconds to go in regulation but stormed back, capped with a basket from Andrew Wiggins th