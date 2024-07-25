Padres vs. Nationals Highlights
Dylan Cease and the Padres defeat Patrick Corbin and the Nationals, 3-0
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Start or sit? Improve your process and navigate your most difficult lineup decisions with this advice.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
The USWNT is looking to improve on a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Summer Games
Bowman, along with Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, were reinstated by the NHL on July 1.
Force will continue outpatient rehabilitation in California after suffering a TBI.
Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps.
The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
The Miami Heat won the NBA Summer League championship with a 120–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and breakout Scotty Pippen Jr.
Hauser's extension is the latest payday for the 2024 NBA champs, as a busy offseason gives the Celtics a projected $225 million payroll next season.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
In today's edition: MLB's second half begins, The Open's surprising leader, SEC football players' big payday, F1 is set up for an exciting second half, and more.
Dalton Knecht posted 20 points and 7 rebounds.