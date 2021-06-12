Padres vs. Mets Highlights

The Canadian Press

BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer — one of three longballs by Toronto in the fifth inning — to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games, and the Blue Jays rebounded from a tough loss to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Saturday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays, who had dropped four of their last five. They blew a late 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in Friday’s series opener, Rafael Devers had an RBI triple for t