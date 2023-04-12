Padres vs. Mets Highlights

TORONTO — Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark. The Blue Jays hosted the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener, making it the first time the stadium had been open to the public since new bars, restaurants and other fan-centric amenities were added to the stands overlooking the outfield. "It's remarkable," said Neil Quenneville, who ha
The sample size is small, but Alek Manoah's velocity is down and he's been much less effective with his slider amid the worst three-start stretch of his career.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the first inning Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians following a heated exchange with umpires over a play that was not initially reviewed by instant replay. Boone spent several minutes pleading his case after the Yankees appeared to end the first with a double play. Cleveland had runners at second and third with one out when Josh Naylor hit a looper to center field that Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks appeared to catch with a sliding grab.
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
TORONTO — Outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer had back-to-back homers in the fifth inning as the Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener. Alejandro Kirk had a three-run homer and an RBI single for the Blue Jays (7-4), who started the season on a 10-game road trip due to renovations at Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette added their own solo shots for Toronto before Brandon Belt drove in a run with a base hit. Starting pitcher Alek Manoah
Patrick Cantlay, the world No 4, has hit back at accusations of "brutally slow" play in the final round of the Masters, insisting he and playing partner Viktor Hovland also "waited all day on pretty much every shot". Cantlay also argued that slow play was inevitable in professional golf, "where every shot matters so much".
The wins just keep coming for the Tampa Bay Rays, who improved to 11-0 after Tuesday night's win over the Boston Red Sox.
PHOENIX (AP) — Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage. To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Others, like the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, still have seventh-inning cutoffs, but haven't ruled out changes. “To
It's disturbing watching some NHL players resist Pride Night celebrations, which are meant to show the LGBTQ community they're not alone.
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have spent 18 months barking at each other. On Aug. 5, they'll meet inside a boxing ring in Dallas.
One of the greatest junior hockey seasons (and careers) of all-time came to an end on Monday night as Bedard's Pats were ousted by Saskatoon in Game 7.
Red Bull have won the opening three races of the 2023 Formula One season, but George Russell suspects they could be even more dominant.
Anastasia Potapova was criticised by Iga Swiatek after wearing the shirt during Indian Wells
Minor league call-up Joseph Woll made 46 saves, William Nylander had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night in a preview of an opening round playoff series next week. Woll, recalled on an emergency basis from the AHL Toronto Marlies, stopped Nikita Kucherov from the low right circle during a 6-on-4 with 1:31 to play. After flying into Tampa on Tuesday, Woll was informed around six hours before faceoff that the NHL approved the transaction.
Who did USA TODAY Sports NBA expert Jeff Zillgitt select for the league's biggest regular-season awards?
The Toronto Blue Jays returned to home field on Tuesday with hopes for another season, new rules meant to speed up the game and a renovated stadium for fans.
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s play-in tournament loss to the Hawks on Tuesday night at Kaseya Center. What’s next for the Heat?
"I'd like to break down the stigma about sitting out for food," one hungry contestant tells EW.
Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane punched teammate Leroy Sane in the face after the team's defeat to Manchester City. Mane, who used to play for Liverpool, and ex-Man City star Sane, were seen arguing on the pitch near the end of Tuesday's Champions League match. Sky Germany said Sane's lip was left bleeding and the pair had to be separated by the other players in the dressing room.
One thing we’ve already learned in this Northern California playoff series between the Kings and Warriors: Players prefer to ride the bus.