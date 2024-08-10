Padres vs. Marlins Highlights
Jackson Merrill and the Padres defeat Jake Burger and the Marlins, 6-2
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there’s a possibility we see pro baseball players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Braves and Reds taking their game next year to the racetrack and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
It is the men's volleyball team's sixth medal and first since claiming bronze at Rio 2016.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
To conclude 'rankings week' on the pod we have Yahoo Fantasy's newest member Tera Roberts join Matt Harmon to identify six make or break ADPs in 2024. Harmon and Roberts discuss six players that need to have career years to justify their current draft positions. The two specifically highlight a trio of 3rd year WRs that have major exceptions in 2024 despite rough seasons in 2023.
Williams’ ranking of Stafford in the quarterback hierarchy might come as a surprise
France moved to the gold medal game via a tight 73-69 victory over Germany.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
The incident happened during the half-mile swim portion of the first event.
Baxter was the team's second-leading rusher in 2023 and took over as the top back following Jonathon Brooks' knee injury.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
With Week 1 of NFL preseason action right around the corner, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon share which NFL teams need to have a prove-it season in 2024.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT crashing out of the 2024 summer Olympics, the USWNT advancing to the semi-finals and are joined in-studio by Hugo Larsson, midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
The Chiefs kicker became well known for some controversial comments this offseason.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.