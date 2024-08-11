Padres vs. Marlins Highlights
Jackson Merrill and the Padres defeat Jake Burger and Marlins, 9-8
Sam Darnold started, but J.J. McCarthy was the story for the Vikings.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there’s a possibility we see pro baseball players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Braves and Reds taking their game next year to the racetrack and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Kirk Cousins didn't play in the Falcons' preseason opener.
It is the men's volleyball team's sixth medal and first since claiming bronze at Rio 2016.
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald to determine the "friskiest" NFL teams this season.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
Valdez came painfully close to recording his second career no-hitter.
It's rankings week on the pod and of course that means we have to talk ADPs. Late Round QB's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to identify the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season. The two find a few WRs, RBs and one specific TE they love where they're currently being drafted. They also find a few high profile QBs and RBs that are going way too high.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Finke won the men's 1500m and in the process made sure a century-long streak of American men winning gold at the Olympics continued.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
Lin, of Chinese Taipei, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva by unanimous decision, 5-0.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Saturday was the busiest day of the Olympics yet, and it provided plenty of incredible images from across the country.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk some trade deadline deals, Dylan Cease's no-hitter for the Padres and make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.