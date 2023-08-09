Padres vs. Mariners Highlights
J-Rod, Gilbert fuel Mariners' 2-0 win over the Padres
After noting the Orioles' recent struggles vs. the Rays, TV voice Kevin Brown was taken off the air, stirring outrage among the broadcast fraternity.
CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the most of his AL-leading sixth ejection this season during a 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. Boone was booted by plate umpire Laz Diaz after Anthony Volpe was called out on strikes against Chicago reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning. After he was thrown out, Boone ran to home plate and went into a theatrical, arm-waving display. The manager bent down and drew a line in the dirt with his finger at the edge of
The Blue Jays fan base has already fallen in love with Davis Schneider, but his impact at the MLB level remains hard to project.
Orioles ownership reportedly thought that benign comments citing stats from previous seasons made the team sound cheap.
Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu was cruising through only his second start of the season before receiving a comebacker off his knee.
Middleton called out his former team's culture after being traded at the deadline.
TORONTO — Jose Bautista feels the 2015 and 2016 Toronto Blue Jays seasons provided the most joy in his highlight-filled career. However, eight years later, the way the 2015 American League Championship Series ended against the Kansas City Royals still stings. In advance of Bautista being added to the Blue Jays' level of excellence this weekend, the retired slugger reflected on his 10-year path in Toronto during a media conference call on Tuesday. "When I look back, 2015 is the one that kind of s
The LA Angels brought in reinforcements for Shohei Ohtani ahead of the trade deadline... then lost the first six games of August.
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies star helped a tearful boy named Caleb find his brothers after they became separated.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan's may not pitch again this season. Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals that McClanahan will have his arm evaluated soon but it is "highy unlikely" that he will pitch again this season. Cash said Tommy John surgery is among the options under consideration. McClanahan, 11-2, left his last start on Aug. 2 in New York against the Yankees with tightness in his left for
BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro was ejected on Monday night arguing a checked-swing call on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox. It was an important play, too: Instead of an inning-ending strikeout of Luis Urias, the bases were loaded for Pablo Reyes, who hit a walk-off grand slam to give Boston a 6-2 victory. “Yeah, I can’t think of being much more frustrated than that," Quatraro said. "I mean, he gets the strikeout to mo
A dark horse team is rumoured to be kicking tires on a Damian Lillard trade. Could the Raptors bring the superstar north of the border?
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list. The club says the outfield suffered a cut to his right elbow and the move is retroactive to Aug. 7. Keirmaier was injured in Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox when he made a leaping catch against the centre-field fence at Fenway Park. The resulting cut required eight stitches to close. Outfielder Nathan Lukes has been called up from the Blue Jay's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. and will be availab
We’ll take “Irked Jeopardy! Alumni” for $200, please. On the heels of Jeopardy!‘s showrunner revealing how, exactly, Season 40 will proceed this fall while the Writers Guild is striking — in short, the show plans to recycle clues and contestants — series veteran James Holzhauer has expressed his displeasure with the planned changes. “If you …
The TSN anchor opened up about mental health and her career journey.
There aren't any deals as big as the Erik Karlsson trade around the corner, but there are still difference makers who could switch teams.
The PGA Tour announces the FedEx Cup will return to a 36-event season in 2024 and the play-off champion will receive a record $25m (£19.5m) bonus.
The story of how Morocco made history again at the Women's World Cup.