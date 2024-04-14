Padres vs. Dodgers Highlights
Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and the Dodgers take on Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres on April 13, 2024
The Duchess stepped out to support Prince Harry at a polo match and her look was one of her best of all time - read more
The Kansas City Royals stacked their lineup in a different way against the Mets. It led to a bunch of runs.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the sixth inning of Friday night's game between the Brewers and Orioles when Baltimore catcher James McCann came face to face with Willy Adames as the Milwaukee infielder came to bat. It wasn't clear what the two were discussing, but players from both teams quickly rushed the field, although no real fighting took place. Milwaukee led 9-1 at the time and had hit three home runs, including one by Adames an inning earlier. ___ AP MLB: http
TORONTO — Yariel Rodriguez had been waiting his entire life for this moment: pitching in Major League Baseball. Rodriguez did not disappoint, striking out six and giving up just one run on four hits over 3 2/3 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The 26-year-old Cuban said he was trying to stay mentally present on the mound. "It was very emotional but at the same time, I know I've got a job to do," said Rodriguez through translator Hector
Prince William and Prince George were spotted enjoying a football match on Thursday night and the young Prince had royal fans saying the same thing. See photo.
The trio were spotted together in Florida during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club
The Duke of Sussex took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Harry's charity, Sentebale, where he was joined by Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a
The Serbian sees his hunt for a first tournament win of 2024 continue, while Ruud goes on to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.
The leaderboard for the Day 2 of The 2024 Masters at Augusta National is being constantly updated with the scores of top golf players.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The sequel turned out to be just as good for Wrexham. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday. That's back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League. “This is the ride of our lives,” Reynolds wrote on X, formely Twitter, after the game.
TORONTO — Jennifer Jones was mid-answer in a post-game media interview Friday when her youngest daughter tugged at her leg and gave her a reminder of why her decision to retire was so difficult. The legendary skip's voice cracked as Skyla yelled out 'Don't,' just as her mother was discussing why the time was right to leave the sport. "The hardest part for me is our daughters don't want me to retire," Jones said. "So I feel bad because she really doesn't want me to." The Winnipeg skip's long run
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
Mark Cuban was on Draymond Green’s podcast and discussed who was better Luka Doncic or franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in Florida for their annual Sentebale polo match and whilst I was there I caught up with Nacho Figueras. See details.
On his very first shift in the NHL, Matt Rempe dropped the gloves and fought veteran Matt Martin. Since then, he has taken photos with adoring fans at a Cheesecake Factory and has had his name printed on custom T-shirts and chanted at Madison Square Garden, whether he is in the game or not. Rempemania is in full bloom for the New York Rangers and their 6-foot-8, 241-pound rookie, who has become something of a hero. This is almost solely due to his five fights in his first two months on the job,
A lot of people don't know about the silver trophy, a model of the clubhouse that weighs about 20 pounds and is the size of a modest birthday cake.
Michael Che was humbled by basketball star Caitlin Clark when she crashed Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment after the comedian made a sexist joke at her expense. “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron,” Che said. Che then introduced Clark ahead …