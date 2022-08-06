Padres vs. Dodgers Highlights
Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger each drove in a pair runs behind Tony Gonsolin's scoreless outing in the Dodgers' 8-1 win over San Diego
EDMONTON — Kevin Lowe's post-hockey to-do list has been growing for years. The Edmonton Oilers' legend sat down with his wife at the end of the NHL season and wrote out all the places they want to go, the things they want to do. Looking at the results, Lowe realized it was time to step away from the Oilers' front office. On Tuesday, he retired from his role as vice chair and alternate governor. "It’s exciting," Lowe told The Canadian Press. "I’m 63 now. I wanted to spend a little bit more time w
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau
CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-
More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa
When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy
MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C
The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.
Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba
MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w
MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f
A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com
Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40
The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. So now we know just how committed the NFL is to seeing Deshaun Watson endure stiffer discipline than the six-game suspension an independent arbitrator issued after passing judgment on the star quarterback's repeated, unwanted sexual advances toward massage therapists. On Wednesday, the league announced it would move to suspend Watson — whose $230 million U