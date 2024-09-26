Padres vs. Dodgers Highlights
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers defeat Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres, 4-3
The home run made Ohtani the only member of the 50-50 club in MLB history.
The ninth inning was shaping up to be a gut punch for San Diego. Instead, it's L.A. that was left stunned.
Ohtani hit three homers and drove in 10 RBI in the Dodgers' 20-4 win.
After an inauspicious start, the Dodgers star embarked on a season for the ages ... and he's not finished yet.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down Shohei Ohtani’s historic night that saw him establish the 50-50 club, look at some compelling upcoming series and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for the week.
Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball was just out of reach for an unlucky fan at Miami's loanDepot Park.
Ohtani told MLB Network that he doesn’t have it. Craig Mish of the Miami Herald tweeted that the fan who retrieved the ball “opted to walk away with it” and that the Dodgers were unable to strike a deal to get it back.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season Sunday, moving him closer to a historic 50-50 performance with 19 games remaining on the Los Angeles Dodgers' schedule.
Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance at Angel Stadium in a visiting uniform on Tuesday.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
Dodger fans love Shohei Ohtani — and his dog. They got plenty of both on Wednesday.
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Padres clinching a postseason berth on a triple play, the Dodgers sloppy night, the Tigers wild card inevitability and John Fisher’s letter to A’s fans.
