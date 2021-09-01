Padres vs. D-backs Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Blake Snell hurls seven no-hit frames in 3-0 win
Blake Snell hurls seven no-hit frames in 3-0 win
Canada won the women's world hockey championship for the first time in almost a decade on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States.
One bad inning cost Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Blue Jays' offence couldn't bail him out.
The latest news out of Philadelphia isn't going to help Simmons' trade value.
The Brand Hand era in Toronto is over.
Andy Murray opened the floodgates for commentary on Stefanos Tsitsipas' bathroom habits.
With a roiled fan base, an apology and a walk-off slide, the Mets found a win to turn the tides.
The starting options might be very limited, but Newton certainly could find work with a new club.
A federal judge blocked Western Michigan University from carrying out its threat to remove four players from its women’s soccer team for not complying with the school’s vaccine mandate for student-athletes.
The PGA Tour has announced it will crack down on heckling to keep galleries calmer.
The Saints were supposed to play the Packers in New Orleans in Week 1.
The Flyers forward shared a beautiful story about how his brother, beloved former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, impacted the people around him.
Bishop Sycamore is a "high school" that may or may not actually exist.
More than two years after the death of Tyler Skaggs, the question of who is responsible still remains.
The Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer-sheet drama and everything surrounding it is great for a league constantly starving for intriguing off-ice narratives.
Manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal face an uphill battle after the Gunners started the season with three-straight defeats and zero goals scored.
Here are five pointers that'll surely help make you a more informed and effective sports bettor.
The AP NFL Coach of the Year Award is a narrative award. Which head coach will author the best story in 2021?
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against a player he was traded for last month, connecting in the eighth inning and sending the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 4-0 on Tuesday night. Toro’s homer came off former Mariners reliever Kendall Gravemen — they were both part of a four-player swap on July 27. The Astros rallied Monday night against Joe Smith, who also was part of that trade, for a 4-3 win. Toro turned the tables the next night with his first career slam. Graveman (5-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in a matchup of playoff contenders Tuesday night. Atlanta lost All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies after he fouled a ball off his left knee in the fifth and had to be carried off the field. He’s batting .260 and leads the National League in extra-base hits with 63. The team said X-rays were negative. Mookie Betts drew a leadoff walk from Tyler M
PHOENIX (AP) — Blake Snell threw seven no-hit innings for San Diego before being pulled, and pinch-hitter David Peralta blooped a single into shallow left field in the eighth Tuesday night as the Padres blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0. The Padres were trying for the ninth no-hitter in the big leagues this season, which would have broken a record set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed. Peralta's single off Pierce Johson was one of just three hits for the Diamondbacks. Mark