Padres vs. Cubs Highlights
Tatis' three RBI game leads Padres 5-3 win over Cubs
In a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday, ESPN confirmed that baseball reporter Marly Rivera "no longer works here."
Kevin Kiermaier continues to capture the hearts of Blue Jays fans.
The New York Mets have turned Max Scherzer's suspension into a fashion statement. With the team just back from a West Coast trip, new Mets T-shirts that read "Sweat and Rosin” showed up in the clubhouse Tuesday before New York's series opener against Washington. “I don't know who brought ‘em in, how they got there,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.
Blue Jays star George Springer left Wednesday’s 8-0 win against the White Sox in the fourth inning, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech. Toronto said Springer's hand was bruised and X-rays did not reveal a fracture. Manager John Schneider said the Blue Jays will take advantage of Thursday’s off day to give Springer some rest.
Max Verstappen threatened to quit Formula 1 if the championship continues to make changes to its race weekend format
Ime Udoka won't be making friends in Toronto anytime soon.
It was the second inside-the-park home run of Gurriel’s MLB career.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield on Tuesday. Pickard, of Moncton N.B., had a 23-12-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average with the Condors this season. The 31-year-old has played in 116 NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit but hasn't made a playoff appearance yet in his career. Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner has started all four games against the Los
With forward Michael Bunting eligible to return, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has some roster decisions to make ahead of Game 5 on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But one thing's for certain, rookie forward Matthew Knies will not be coming out of the lineup. "He's done a terrific job for us," Keefe said of Knies on Tuesday morning. "He's a guy who definitely has earned his spot and the opportunity to continue to play for us." Knies entered the lineup in Game 2 of the fi
Whit Merrifield has been on base in every game he's appeared in for the Blue Jays in 2023. Manager John Schneider explains what makes him a key piece of Toronto's lineup.
PHOENIX (AP) — Bob Melvin was talking about the improvement of Padres reliever Steven Wilson, when the San Diego skipper dropped in some cool-kid lingo that's making the rounds in Major League Baseball these days. “The sweeper's ended up being a really big pitch for him,” Melvin said. A few seconds later, Melvin was asked a simple question: What exactly is a sweeper? Busted. “I don't know,” Melvin said, laughing. “It's new-age baseball talk. A slider's probably got a little more depth and the sw
The Lightning led 4-1 after two periods Monday, only to lose to the Maple Leafs in overtime, while Avs defenseman Cale Makar was suspended.
This would be one of the biggest NFL head-scratchers of all-time.
It appears Jake Paul could have a contingency plan in place for the Aug. 5 fight if Nate Diaz can't make it.
CALGARY — A deal has been reached to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new event centre and make improvements to the surrounding area east of downtown. The City of Calgary, Alberta government, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. and Calgary Stampede said Tuesday they have reached agreements in principle. The total cost is projected to be more than $1.2 billion, with $800 million on a new arena that is to be home to the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames. The overall cost also inc
At least 16 Colorado players since Saturday said they were entering the transfer portal to leave coach Deion Sanders.
Thirty-one teams have been able to erase a 3-1 deficit in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Will one of these squads join the list?
Alex Anthopoulos, Perry Minasian and Dana Brown met 21 years ago working for the Montreal Expos.
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney has jokingly suggested he might try and persuade former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale to come out of retirement. The five-time Champions League winner announced his retirement at the age of 33 in January after leading Wales to their first World Cup finals appearance since 1958. Wrexham sealed their promotion to the English Football League after a 15-year absence with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood on Saturday.
The NFL draft can create some uncomfortable drama when players last longer on the board than expected, leaving them to wonder when the slide will end.