Padres vs. Cardinals Highlights
Manny Machado and the Padres defeat Alec Burleson and the Cardinals, 7-4
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
At least one piece of swirling Cowboys drama is now resolved.
Bo Nix is gone, but the Ducks went out and got the best QB available in Dillon Gabriel, along with a whole lot of other weapons. Dan Lanning's Ducks are set up to compete with the Big Ten's best.
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
Verlander threw 5 innings in Houston's loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
After bringing back a ton of talent and adding some key pieces via the transfer portal, this may be Lane Kiffin's best team yet. The question is whether they'll finally realize their lofty ambitions.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if the D-backs or Padres can catch the Dodgers in the NL West after their hot streak, the Astros doing typical Astros things and how realistic a 6 innings starter mandatory rule might be.
While this version of the Padres has fewer top-tier names than in years prior, this version might be made for October.
We're almost to the end of the 2024 offseason! With Week 0 just over a week away, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a peek at the slate of games next Saturday. On today's show, they also pitch the biggest headlines of the 2024 season they're most excited to see. From conference realignment to the expanded playoff, they dive into how this season will be the most momentous ever.
Dillon gets to keep the win but not the playoff spot that came with it.
White, who played nine minutes total in the NBA, has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful language in his bid for Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat.
The Dolphins jumped up five spots while the Buccaneers had a massive 12-spot jump from their 2023 ranking.
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
The blue and orange monster under the bed, the boogeyman lurking in the shadows, looks set to make a run at its eighth straight ALCS appearance.
Who will be the Group of Five's representative in the first 12-team playoff?
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.