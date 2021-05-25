Padres vs. Brewers Highlights
Piña, García homer to back Woodruff in Brewers' win
MONTREAL — Jack Campbell stood in his crease and watched Carey Price make save after save through 40 minutes. Toronto's goalie stayed focused and returned the favour — especially late — in a frantic final period to secure a precious victory. Campbell made 28 saves, including all 15 shots he faced in the third, as the Maple Leafs hung on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series Monday. "All the credit in the world has to go to Jack Campbell," said Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly, who solved Price on the winner in the second period. "He was an absolute warrior for us. "Down the home stretch he was outstanding. He's been there for us all year and tonight was no different. He's an absolute stud." Campbell has allowed four goals and owns a .951 save percentage through nine periods in the series, and was under siege late as the Canadiens desperately pressed for an equalizer. "They're coming at us real hard," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I'd like to see us relax and make a few more plays so we can settle the game down. But it's a very important game, it's a very important period. "Our guys battled hard, and of course our goalie was our best player." William Nylander, with his third goal in as many games, also scored for Toronto, which hasn't won a post-season series since 2004, but will look to go up 3-1 in this physical Original Six showdown in Game 4 back at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. "A great win by the boys," said bruising Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds. "We grinded it out. We could have played a little bit better. (Campbell) was the No. 1 star. "He was unbelievable. We owe this to him." Nick Suzuki replied for Montreal, which has struggled to generate offence in the series, including an 0-for-9 showing on the power play. "I'm not frustrated at all," Price, who finished with 27 saves, said of his team's meagre attack. "I believe in these guys. "They're trying. It's gonna come." It better soon or Montreal will be facing elimination in Toronto on Thursday night. Price's best save of Game 3 — one that will be replayed over and over — was a terrific diving effort with his stick on a double-clutching Jason Spezza at the tail end of a Toronto power play in the first period. "Desperation," Price said. "(That's) what it comes down to." First in the Canadian-based North Division during the NHL's pandemic-shortened campaign, 18 points clear of Montreal, the Leafs remained without captain John Tavares, who's expected to miss at least two weeks with a concussion and knee injury suffered on a frightening Game 1 collision. Nick Foligno wasn't on the ice for the morning skate — Keefe emphatically declared him fit to play — and took the warmup, but missed out with a lower-body injury. Riley Nash took his spot the lineup. The Canadiens dressed rookie sniper Cole Caufield after generating just three goals in the first two games of the series in Toronto. The 20-year-old scored four times in 10 outings towards the end of the regular season, including one in overtime against the Leafs, following a dominant career with the U.S. National Team Development Program and two standouts seasons in the NCAA with the Wisconsin Badgers. Toronto opened the scoring at 7:18 of the second when Alexander Kerfoot won an offensive zone faceoff back to Nylander, who fired quick shot that glanced off Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot and past Price. "We love seeing Willy playing like this," Campbell said. "This is the Willy we know. He's a dominant player when he's on his game. "He's such a special player." A lightning rod for criticism at various points of his career in Toronto because of an immense skill set and a work ethic that hasn't always followed suit, Nylander said the team's past post-season failures have fuelled him. "You learn over the years," he said. "Every time you lose, it digs even harder. You want to battle." After Price denied Pierre Engvall on the doorstep on a long Toronto shift in the Canadiens' end, the home side started to find some life, and Suzuki eventually tied it at 13:56 when his shot off the rush beat Campbell under the blocker. But Rielly restored the Leafs' advantage 2:39 later when he took a pass from Mitch Marner and fooled Price upstairs before celebrating with teammates inside the fan-less venue. "It can be discouraging at times because you're getting chances and he's making great saves," Rielly said. "With our group we just have to stick with it, be a confident bunch." Coming off a three-point night in Game 2, Auston Matthews was denied by Price on the doorstep before Marner was also stopped as Toronto outshot Montreal 20-7 in the period. "He was playing phenomenal for them and kept them in the game," Campbell said of Price. "He's done that all series. It's really fun to play a guy that has a great experience." Caufield wired a shot over Campbell's net on a chance midway through the third, and the Leafs goaltender was there again on another sharp-angle effort off the winger's stick. Campbell then stopped Josh Anderson, Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault in quick succession as Montreal pushed desperately to tie. Toronto defenceman Justin Holl then blocked a late Caufield chance in the dying seconds as the Leafs held on to take a 2-1 lead in the series. "Montreal is tough, they're opportunistic, they have a lot of skill," Campbell said. "Our guys were doing a great job peppering Carey at the other end. "We knew they'd push and they did, but thankfully everybody was battling." Especially the man between the posts. Notes: Candiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Price will start Game 4. … Keefe said he would wait until Tuesday to decide on his goalie, but that it depends on how Campbell is feeling. … Montreal winger Eric Staal sat out with an undisclosed injury, which spared Tatar being healthy scratched. … If there's a Game 6 on Saturday in Montreal, the Quebec government will permit 2,500 fans into the Bell Centre — the first Canadian NHL crowd since the start of the pandemic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Paris Saint-Germain is one of the richest soccer clubs in the world and a true sporting juggernaut — but the team's quest for a fourth consecutive crown was thwarted by a rising Canadian star. Bankrolled by the Emir of Qatar, PSG boasts the most expensive roster in French soccer, featuring global stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. It's no surprise they have dominated Ligue 1, winning the French championship in seven out of the last eight years. But on Sunday, Lille OSC forward Jonathan David, a 21-year-old from Ottawa, scored and helped set up another to defeat Angers SCO 2-1 on the final day of the season. The victory allowed Lille to finish in first place, just one point ahead of PSG, to claim its fourth Ligue 1 championship and first in a decade. That David starred in helping Lille to seal a remarkable title win was a just reward for a player who came to France at the start of the season amid great fanfare, but who looked like he was going to be a major flop. David joined Lille last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent, where he scored 26 goals in 50 games. Lille reportedly paid a club-record $35 million US transfer fee for David, making the forward the most expensive Canadian transfer of all-time. WATCH | Jonathan David helps Lille lift Ligue 1 crown: Life in France didn't agree with David at first; he went without a goal in his first 10 appearances. But David eventually found his footing, scoring 13 times — a record for a Canadian in a top-five European league in a single season. The previous record was held by Tomasz Radzinski, who had 11 goals for Everton during the 2002-03 English Premier League campaign. David's perseverance is what particularly impressed Craig Forrest, a former goalkeeper with the Canadian national team and a member of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. "He came to Lille for a hefty transfer fee so expectations were huge, and he's still young and it was a big change for him, so you could see it didn't go all that well for him at the start," Forrest told CBC Sports. "You could see it was affecting his game and he looked a bit desperate. "But once he got a few goals under his belt, that's all it took. He gained more confidence and fought through it all, and has been sensational for Lille." Canadian success across the continent What's encouraging is that David's success at Lille isn't an isolated story of a Canadian making good in one of the best European leagues this season. In fact, these are unprecedented times for Canadians plying their trade in Europe, as more members of Canada's men's national team are playing for top cubs across the continent, and were key figures in their teams' successes. In Germany, Alphonso Davies is coming off another sensational campaign with Bayern Munich, helping the Bavarian giants win their ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown. Davies, last year's co-winner of the Lou Marsh Award as Canada's best athlete, has now won nine major trophies in just three seasons at Bayern. At just 20 years old, he's already earned a reputation as one of the best left fullbacks in the world. Canada's Alphonso Davies, has won nine major trophies in just three seasons with Bayern Munich. (Andreas Gebert/REUTERS) In Turkey, veteran defender/midfielder Atiba Hutchinson and forward Cyle Larin were front and centre for Beşiktaş as the Istanbul-based club won its first Süper Lig title in four years, and lifted the Turkish Cup for the first time in a decade. Larin, a 26-year-old from Brampton, Ont., bagged 19 goals to finish tied for second in the Turkish league scoring race. Hutchinson, a fellow Bramptonian, was a true workhorse as Beşiktaş's captain; the 38-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions and inspired the club to its first "domestic double" since the 2008-09 season. In Serbia, 33-year-old Milan Borjan backstopped Red Star Belgrade to a fourth consecutive SuperLiga crown as the club's undisputed starting goalkeeper. In Scotland, midfielder Scott Arfrield was part of a Rangers side that won the Premiership title, ending Glasgow rivals Celtic's streak of nine consecutive Scottish league titles. Also in Scotland, David Wotherspoon played a starring role in St. Johnstone winning both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. On the women's side, Canadians Jessie Fleming and Cloé Lacasse won league titles in 2021 for Chelsea and Benfica, respectively. And back at PSG, Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema are on the verge of winning the French women's league. Since joining Chelsea earlier in the year, Jessie Fleming, centre, has helped the Blues clinch the Women's Super League title as well as reach the final of the Women's Champions League. (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters) Forrest, who earned 56 caps for Canada between 1988 and 2002, can't remember a period in history when so many Canadians were making names for themselves in European club soccer. "If you just look at Alphonso alone, that would be beyond anything that anybody has ever done in Canadian soccer. But then you add in the other guys — Atiba, Larin, David — these are unprecedented times," said Forrest, who played professionally in England with Ipswich Town, Chelsea and West Ham United. Forrest is hopeful that all of the success at club level by Canadian players across Europe could benefit Canada's men's team next month when it resumes its Concacaf qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada is attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the second time; it's only other appearance came in 1986 in Mexico. "There's no reason why Canada shouldn't be sticking its chest out against any team in Concacaf," Forrest said. "You look at some of the talent that Canada has, they're setting such a high standard in some of the top leagues in Europe, so it bodes well for World Cup qualifying."
DENVER (AP) — Damian Lillard hit eight 3-pointers, including one from nearly half-court, to tie an NBA playoff record for most in a half. Lillard was 8 of 11 from long range against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Monday night on his way to a 32-point first-half. His eight 3s matched the mark held by Toronto's Vince Carter, who hit that many in the first half against Philadelphia on May 11, 2001. Led by Lillard, Portland is putting on another stellar 3-point display and finished 12 of 18 for the half. The Blazers hit 19 3-pointers in Game 1, which was a franchise-best for a playoff game. Lillard's most remarkable shot was when he drained a shot while standing on the Nuggets' logo near half-court. It was listed as a 37-footer on the play list. The playoff record for 3-pointers in a game is 11 by Golden State's Klay Thompson at Oklahoma City on May 28, 2016. Lillard had 10 3-pointers against Oklahoma City on April 23, 2019. Denver held a 73-61 lead at halftime. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa wound up a winner in his first game against the team that ensured his Hall of Fame induction as Chicago beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Monday night behind Lance Lynn's arm and Andrew Vaughn's bat. The victory ended a three-game skid for the AL Central leaders, who were swept by the New York Yankees after winning 10 of 13. The NL Central-leading Cardinals dropped their second straight. Lynn (5-1) held the Cardinals hitless for 5 1/3 innings. Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth. After winning a World Series in Oakland, La Russa guided the Cardinals to two World Series championships, three pennants and nine postseason appearances from 1996-2011. He left the team as its all-time leader in wins and games managed. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Adam Wainwright were members of the last St. Louis team that played for La Russa. Current St. Louis manager Mike Shildt is close to La Russa. “It’s uncomfortable, it’s distracting and you just try to tune it out, but I know it’s a different series," the 76-year-old La Russa said shortly before the three-game set began. La Russa sent coach Shelley Duncan to meet Shildt for the pregame lineup exchange at home plate. Lynn (5-1), who debuted with St. Louis and relieved in the Game 7 World Series win that closed La Russa' time with the Cardinals in 2011, pitched hitless ball until Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single in the sixth. Lynn allowed three hits while striking out four with three walks in seven innings. Michael Kopech worked the last two innings, fanning three. Vaughn connected off Kwang Hyun Kim (1-2) to score Yermín Mercedes for a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Tim Anderson added a two-run double off reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon later in the inning. Mercedes had a sacrifice fly off Kodi Whitley in the seventh. HEADED WEST Joe West tied the record for most games as a major league umpire with No. 5,375. The 68-year-old West, who started in the bigs in 1976, was at first base as he matched the mark set by Hall of Famer Bill Klem from 1905-41. West is set to break the record during Tuesday night’s game. BUG ATTACK! Kim drew jeers from the crowd after stepping off the mound and flailing at what appeared to be an insect swarm during the fourth. He got the last laugh, however, when he shooed the bugs and struck out Leury García to end the inning and keep the game scoreless. TRAINER’S ROOM Cardinals: CF Harrison Bader left the game with what the club called a right-side rib injury after diving for and missing Nick Madrigal’s blooper in the bottom of the third. … RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm strain) will be examined by orthopedic surgeon James Andrews on Wednesday after being removed from Saturday’s win over the Chicago Cubs. Mikolas missed all of last season and the first month of this one after undergoing a procedure to repair the flexor tendon in the same arm. ... LHP Andrew Miller (right toe) is scheduled to throw Tuesday and Thursday for Triple-A Memphis. He’s been on the injury list since April 29. … INF Paul DeJong (left rib fracture) accompanied the team on the trip and did some light fielding before the game and should begin hitting later this week. UP NEXT St. Louis sends Jack Flaherty (8-0, 2.53) against former high school teammate Lucas Giolito (3-4, 4.35) on Tuesday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a two-run double and the short-handed Minnesota Twins used a six-run eighth inning to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Monday night. Baltimore’s DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer for a 3-2 lead as the first batter following a 45-minute rain delay in the eighth. But Minnesota rallied with six straight two-out hits in the bottom half. Jorge Alcala (1-1), who returned to the mound after the delay, allowed two runs and two hits in an inning for the Twins. Trevor Larnach and Kyle Garlick homered for Minnesota, which had four starters active but not available to start the game due to injury. The Twins have won three of their past four games. The teams opened the three-game series with matching 17-29 records, the worst mark in the majors. Baltimore has lost seven games in a row and 14 of its past 16. Tanner Scott (2-3) gave up two runs in the eighth in relief of Orioles starter John Means. He surrendered a walk and a single while getting just one out. César Valdez entered and blew his fourth save in 12 chances. DECISIONS, DECISIONS Designated hitter Nelson Cruz was out of Minnesota's starting lineup for the fifth straight game as he deals with a wrist injury, but he pinch-hit in the eighth. Second baseman Jorge Polanco missed three games in a row with an ankle injury, but he ran for Cruz in the eighth and finished the game at second base. Outfielder Max Kepler has a hamstring injury and infielder Luis Arraez is dealing with a shoulder injury. TRAINER’S ROOM Orioles: OF Austin Hays was out of the lineup as he deals with a hamstring injury. Manager Brandon Hyde said it was precautionary and he was available if needed. … RHP Hunter Harvey (60-day injured list, left oblique strain) felt good, according to Hyde, after throwing two innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. Twins: OF Byron Buxton (right hip strain) will begin to ramp up his rehab activities this week. ... RHP Kenta Maeda (right adductor strain) will not throw for a couple of days due to general biceps soreness, manager Rocco Baldelli said. UP NEXT RHP José Berríos (4-2, 3.91 ERA) starts Tuesday for Minnesota, while Baltimore will go with RHP Dean Kremer (0-4, 6.35 ERA). Berríos allowed three runs in five innings in a win against the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing. Kremer surrendered four runs in three innings in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in his last start. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The Colorado Rockies wanted to make sure they didn't fall flat again when they got back to sea level. Having started 2-17 on the road and 16-12 in the thin air at mile-high Coors Field, they started batting practice more than five hours before Monday night's game at Citi Field — elevation 13 feet. Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz responded with second-inning solo home runs off David Peterson, Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings and the Rockies provided one of their better road shows, beating the banged-up New York Mets 3-2. “We got a machine out there. We spun breaking balls. We threw four-seam fastballs, hard sliders, hard curveballs to have the guys see spin early, just get the background of Citi Field,” manager Bud Black said, “and conversation really about mentally going from Denver to New York — or Denver to anywhere." Colorado was coming off a weekend three-game sweep of Arizona, but the Rockies’ road record was the worst for any team at a season’s start since the 2006 Kansas City Royals. Colorado was on track to break the record-low .167 road winning percentage of the 1935 Boston Braves at 13-65. The Rockies had been 0-4 on the road against left-handed starters. Road stats included major league lows of a .208 batting average, 58 runs and 11 homers, down from .267 with 165 runs and 37 homers at Coors. "The guys I think showed some incremental toughness through our conversations and hopefully things will improve offensively on the road,” Black said. Colorado went 5 for 27 with two homers against the Mets, and Garrett Hampson boosted the lead to 3-0 with an RBI triple in the fourth that sent rookie Johneshwy Fargas crashing into the outfield wall in an unsuccessful attempt to make the catch. A 27-year-old left-hander who was among five players obtained from St. Louis in the Feb. 1 trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals, Gomber (3-4) struck out a career-high eight and walked none, throwing 28 changeups among 103 pitches. Gomber gave up Jonathan Villar’s single leading off the fourth and James McCann’s two-out homer in the seventh. Pitching past the seventh inning for the first time, he allowed pinch-hitter Brandon Drury’s first Mets home run leading off the ninth and Patrick Mazeika’s single. Gomber started a trip opener for the fourth time following two losses in San Francisco and one in St. Louis. “I haven't gotten us off to a good start,” he said. “Things are starting to move in the right direction, just keep that going, get us off to a good start, so hopefully we can carry that momentum the rest of the trip.” Carlos Estévez got three straight outs for his second save, with closer Brad Hand unavailable after throwing 27 pitches Sunday. Fargas, the Mets’ fourth-string center fielder after injuries to Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr., sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder and was sent for tests. “It's challenging, man. These things keep happening,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “We react in the moment, saying, like, oh, not again.” New York lost its third straight and was so short of players Rojas said pitchers were told to get ready to play the field if the game reached extra innings. NL East-leading New York already had a major league-high 16 players on the injured list and said right-hander Jordan Yamamoto was set to be added on Tuesday. “Anybody want to suit up?” Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted in the seventh inning. McCann played first base for the first time in 994 professional games, and the longtime catcher’s first play was a nose-first dive into the infield dirt for a backhand snare on Josh Fuentes’ hard three-hopper in the second inning. The bill of his cap bent, McCann got to his knees and threw to Peterson covering first, just in time for the out. McCann had not played first since his junior year in college for Arkansas, at Memphis on March 23, 2011. “I joked with some of the guys and said I haven't felt these kind of jitters in a while," McCann said. Francisco Lindor went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and a double-play grounder and was repeatedly booed by the crowd of 8,438 at Citi Field. The four-time All-Star is hitting .189 in his first season with the Mets. Cameron Maybin, who moved from right field to take over from Fargas in center, went 0 for 3 and is 0 for 19 this year — seven hitless at-bats short of the Mets’ franchise-worst start by Charley Smith in 1964. Peterson (1-4) gave up both home runs on poor sliders and dropped to 0-3 in seven starts since beating Philadelphia on April 14. He permitted three runs and five hits in six innings. “For us," Peterson said, "it's next man up.” MOVES Colorado claimed INF Rio Ruiz off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and designated INF/OF Bret Boswell for assignment. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: 3B J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) will likely play at least three more rehab games, including one at first base, before returning. ... 1B Pete Alonso (sprained right hand) was to swing with two hands Monday and also will have at least one rehab appearance before returning, possibly next week. UP NEXT Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.68 ERA) makes his first start since May 9 following a bout with right side tightness that sent him to the injured list. LHP Kyle Freeland is set to make his season debut for the Rockies after recovering from a strained pitching shoulder that had sidelined him since his spring training start on March 23. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
