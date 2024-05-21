Padres vs. Braves Game 2 Highlights
Chris Sale and the Braves defeat Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres, 3-0
Chris Sale and the Braves defeat Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres, 3-0
And with the Reds, Cardinals and Pirates tumbling, the NL Central is looking like a contest between the Cubs and Brewers
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
Rafael Devers is now just two home runs shy of matching MLB’s all-time record.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz's immediate future as the team's closer is "fluid," according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Fanatics said, “rejected or ignored every request” from the company while refusing to fulfill obligations of their contract that was signed last May.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
Xander Schauffele held a one-shot lead entering play on Saturday at Valhalla.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
The Cubs have weathered a barrage of injuries already this season, yet they sit just 1.5 games back in the NL Central.
It has been a frustrating start for the Angels, and Washington was in no mood for mistakes.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
Jayson Tatum and Al Horford came up big for the Celtics against a short-handed but scrappy opponent.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
The Orioles, who have gone 105 straight series without being swept, are on pace to surpass the all-time record shortly after the All-Star break.
The Knicks are a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000.