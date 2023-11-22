Padres hire Mike Shildt as their new manager
Shildt has manager experience with the St. Louis Cardinals where he managed for 3 1/2 years. He becomes the 23rd manager in Padres history.
Josh Donaldson says he has one more MLB season left in him and he's open to spending it with the Blue Jays.
On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
TORONTO — Rogers Centre is unrecognizable after extensive renovations began on the downtown Toronto ballpark last month. The Toronto Blue Jays released photos of the demolition of most of the stadium's lower bowl on Tuesday. Photos and video show that the field and all the seats on the 100 level have been torn out. The Major League Baseball team says that 29.5 million pounds of materials were removed from the stadium Oct. 13 to 26. That amount includes 26.5 million pounds of concrete and three m
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
Jose Bautista will appear on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2024, but enshrinement is likely to remain beyond his reach.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
Coach Andy Reid was displeased with tight end Travis Kelce during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Texas Rangers totaled $506,263, just down from the record set when the Houston Astros won in 2022, but the total pool increased to the most in Major League Baseball history. The pool of $107.8 million topped last year's $107.5 million in the first season of expanded playoffs but the share was down from Houston's $516,347. Texas split $38.8 million into 64 full shares, 12.56 partial shares and $48,000 in cash awards, the commis
WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira wants to head south this winter, but not for a vacation. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back said Tuesday that his agent is talking to NFL teams to try to get him workouts, parlaying the personal success he had this CFL season into achieving another dream. “Playing here is a dream but the NFL stuff, ever since I started playing football was to play at the highest possible level,” Oliveira said as the Blue Bombers cleaned out their lockers after Sunday’s still-st
Russia clashed with the International Olympic Committee on the floor of the United Nations on Tuesday before 118 member states voted to adopt a traditional truce around the 2024 Paris Summer Games. Two years ago, Russia voted for the previous Olympic Truce resolution then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Winter Games closed in Beijing. Relations between Russia and IOC President Thomas Bach have not recovered since though the Olympic body eased its initially tou
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
'Bye Bye Barry,' from Prime Video, delves into the NFL's greatest mystery: Why did Barry Sanders retire at the height of his career?
The organizational shuffle includes a new bench coach and reassignment for former coach Joe McEwing.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
A new report details that the NHL will dramatically scale back its upcoming best-on-best tournament.
Cricket fans have taken to social media to express grief after Australia lifted the Cup on Sunday.