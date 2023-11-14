Padres chairman and owner Peter Seidler dies
San Diego Padres chairman and owner Peter Seidler has died, according to a press release from the organization.
San Diego Padres chairman and owner Peter Seidler has died, according to a press release from the organization.
A "courageous" teenager in the US was beaten to death when he confronted a mob over a friend who was being bullied, his family has said. Jonathan Lewis, 17, was attacked by up to 15 people near a school in Las Vegas, according to reports. The teenager had confronted the group after "one of his smaller friends" had something stolen from him and was thrown in a bin, a statement on a GoFundMe page said.
"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never," LeBlanc shared in his tribute to Perry, who died on Oct. 28
Matt LeBlanc is paying tribute to his late Friends costar Matthew Perry, following the actor’s surprising death last month. “Matthew, it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the …
"Children should never have to initiate communication or try to have an active relationship with their parents; that is solely the parents' responsibility. i asked my dad once why he was so absent my entire life, especially after the divorce, and he said, 'Well, you don’t call me either.' I was 10 when they split."
Jerry O'Connell is responding about wife Rebecca Romijn's mention in to John Stamos' memoir: "There's children involved."
"I really dislike parties and large gatherings, so it was a downer when I heard that my son was going to have a wedding with around 150 people..."
Jeff Bezos popped the question to the former TV news anchor in May
After Tammy comes home from rehab, she rallies around her sister Amy, who is struggling in her marriage with Michael
A 5-year-old girl whose body was found encased in concrete and dumped in the woods of rural southeast Georgia has been identified nearly 35 years later, authorities said Monday as they announced the child's mother and a live-in boyfriend have been charged with her murder. DNA tests that began years ago and a crucial tip investigators received in January finally enabled them to determine that Kenyatta Odom was the young victim known for decades only as Baby Jane Doe. Kenyatta was killed in her hometown of Albany, Georgia, before her body was dumped 110 miles (177 kilometers) away outside the small city of Waycross, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Jason Seacrist said.
"It’s great to see him in a good place," an insider tells PEOPLE of the 'Moneyball' star
Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller pleaded guilty for killing Miller's Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in a park in 2021 following a bad grade.
The pop star spoke candidly about her own gender identity and attraction to women in 'The Power of Women' issue of Variety
It's been nearly three months since the new mom shared a baby update to her Instagram grid.
Janelle Brown tells PEOPLE it was "heartbreaking" when Christine ended her relationship with Kody in November 2021
In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, the father struggles to address his children in the emotional letter
King Charles' second cousin and Prince William's godfather King Constantine of Greece's wife Queen Anne-Marie wore a Jorgen Bender wedding dress in 1964, which has been discovered after decades.
WARNING: This story contains details of intimate partner violenceIn late October, the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) received two intimate partner violence related calls involving Rick Jones and Carol Fournier. According to Barry Ornella, a detective staff sergeant with the GSPS, charges were laid against Jones, but police were unable to locate him after the incidents. So they turned to the courts, which issued two arrest warrants for Jones, effectively putting his name on all police data
“It’s tragic that these types of things can occur anywhere, any time,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Grace Kelly had three children with her husband, Prince Rainier III
Osbourne shares her son with her Slipknot rocker boyfriend Sid Wilson