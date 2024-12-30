Packers vs. Vikings highlights Week 17
Watch highlights from the Week 17 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 NFL season.
The Packers lost yet again to one of the NFL's elite teams.
The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win.
The NFL has recognized that the Vikings and Packers have more to play for than the Eagles and the already eliminated Cowboys.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR flex rankings.
Green Bay has flown under the radar in a tough division, but the Packers look the part of a Super Bowl contender.
If you've made it to title weekend, congratulations. It all comes down to this. Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Saturday, Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 4 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 17. Behrens also shares the four matchups he has his eye on in Week 17 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise and what the draft order projects as Week 17 wraps up.
Minnesota could be on a collision course with Detroit in Week 18 for the NFC's top spot.
There's an interesting situation brewing at the top of the NFC right now. Three teams — the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings — could potentially end the season with the same record.
The Packers have the bad luck of being in the NFC North with the 12-2 Lions an 11-2 Vikings. They’d run away with a few other divisions.
Smith limped to the locker room after being replaced by Sam Howell.
There was a team in the NFC North set up very well for a new quarterback to have instant success. It just wasn't the Bears.
The Falcons might be having some regrets over acquiring Kirk Cousins.
Also in this week's edition: Matt Eberflus might've gone out the worst way possible, and please don't doubt the Chiefs.
Set your Week 14 lineups with Dalton Del Don's key start/sit advice for every game on the slate.
The Week 17 Sunday night showdown will go a long way to determining what the NFC playoff picture looks like.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
Barkley reached the milestone in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.