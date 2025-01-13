Packers vs. Eagles highlights Wild Card Weekend
Watch highlights from the Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2024 NFL season.
Watch highlights from the Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2024 NFL season.
Philadelphia rode the strength of its defense, while Jordan Love threw three interceptions and Green Bay ends the season 0-6 against the NFC's elite this season.
Did the Packers actually recover an opening-play fumble?
Doubs was down on the field for several minutes and required help from trainers to walk to the locker room.
The Packers and Eagles met all the way back in Week 1 at Brazil.
Is Love really in jeopardy of sitting Sunday, or is this just subterfuge from the Packers ahead of a playoff game?
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.
The wild-card round is here — Scott Pianowski helps you build your daily fantasy lineups.
Montgomery injured his MCL in Week 15 against the Bills.
The Houston Texans Invitational kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Watson recorded 620 receiving yards on 29 receptions with two touchdowns in 15 games this season with the Packers.
Watson and Love both suffered injuries against the Bears as Green Bay sought to improve its playoff seeding.
Jahmyr Gibbs scored four touchdowns to help the Lions clinch their first-ever No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The Vikings-Lions matchup will set some records.
Alexander tore the PCL in his right knee during Week 8. The Packers hope he could return if they make it to the Super Bowl.
Barkley reached the milestone in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win.
Green Bay has flown under the radar in a tough division, but the Packers look the part of a Super Bowl contender.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
The Packers have the bad luck of being in the NFC North with the 12-2 Lions an 11-2 Vikings. They’d run away with a few other divisions.
Carr and Kamara did not practice all week, while Olave was a limited participant.