Packers home opener Sept. 24 against Saints
Green Bay will start and end the regular season against the Chicago Bears.
Elliott remains unsigned after the NFL Draft
The full NFL schedule will be announced Thursday night.
The Oilers will be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for a pivotal Game 5 in Vegas.
These are heady, exciting days for Detroit, and there's already plenty of indication the Lions are going to be the NFL's non-traditional TV darling this season.
The former Warriors coach called his Jokić snub a "mistake."
Tiger Woods' golfer son Charlie is his mini-me both on and off the green
The league's finance committee took its first detailed step in vetting the proposed sale on Wednesday.
An assistant basketball coach at a local middle school is facing disturbing allegations. He's accused of committing a horrendous act against a 12-year-old girl. A criminal complaint alleges the coach, Daveughn Gray, 20, had sex with the girl and recorded the encounter, and now he's facing child pornography charges, which could be just the beginning.
Thomas Gronnemark has been working with the club since 2018 but will not have his contract renewed
The Blue Jays' major-league roster has performed approximately to expectations so far in 2023, but the same can't be said for the team's top prospects.
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
Woods was not included in the 155-strong field issued by the PGA for next week’s event at Oak Hill Country Club.
Senior Bowl director bullish on new Dolphin Elijah Higgins
The NFL on Wednesday announced when the AFC Championship Game rematch will be played.
Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a strongly worded social media post Tuesday after being left off the NBA all-defensive teams.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots in his first playoff start, Mitch Marner and William Nylander had the goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs staved off elimination by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Wednesday night. Nylander was the beneficiary of an odd bounce for a power-play score in the second period, Marner scored midway through the third and Woll did the rest as he took the place of injured starter Ilya Samsonov. Sam Rein
Bills’ Josh Allen acknowledges Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s best quarterback.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa scored on Bryce Harper’s hard-hit grounder in the 10th inning after Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette’s throwing error and the Philadelphia Phillies came back to defeat the Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday. With Sosa on second base to start the 10th, Tim Mayza (1-1) struck out Bryson Stott before walking Trea Turner to put runners on first and second with one out. Harper lined a bouncer toward the mound and Mayza made a good play to snare it and fired to second base to set
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has blasted the referee for a perceived mistake made in the build-up to Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne's equaliser in the sides' 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night. De Bruyne's scorcher cancelled out an almost equally ferocious strike from Vinicius Jr as the two heavyweights could not be separated. De Bruyne's strike did not come without its fair share of controversy, though, as the ball appeared to go out in the build-up with Ancelotti subsequently being yellow-carded for his vehement protests.
Shalie Lipp, an amateur MMA fighter from Minnesota, planned to fight in an event on May 20.