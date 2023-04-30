Packers Day 2 Draft Picks

The Canadian Press

Running back Chase Brown made the '23 NFL draft one to remember for Canadian football. Brown, of London, Ont., was selected in the fifth round, No. 163 overall, by the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. That made the former Illinois star the record fifth Canadian taken in the draft. At least one Canadian has been drafted since 2011 but 14 have gone off the board since 2020. Overall, 75 Canucks have been selected since 1966, which is the start of the Super Bowl era. Earlier, Eastern Michigan offensi