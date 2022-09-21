The Packers’ Aaron Jones has fantasy managers on his mind during red zone opportunities | Ekeler’s Edge
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon are joined by Green Bay’s Pro Bowl running back coming off 170 total yards and 2 touchdowns against the Bears. Jones explains his personal requirements to join a fantasy football league. The thoughts and wishes of fantasy managers stay with him during games. And can number 33 maintain his gaudy yards per carry average? Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.