Pack of Great Danes enjoy an epic pool party
Michigan Great Danes Lady Darla, Radar and Eva love visiting their buddies Mikey and Ellie in Florida. Watch and enjoy as the Happy Pack enjoy dipping and sipping in the pool together.
The Montreal Canadiens made the most confusing draft pick of the night, and it had nothing to do with the player's on-ice ability.
The 2021 NHL Draft gets underway on Friday. Follow along for the latest updates.
Suddenly, all those long years of early morning drives to practices and weekends spent on the road don’t seem like much of a sacrifice at all.
An administrative error cost a pair of athletes a chance to live their Olympic dream.
China's Qian Yang won the first gold medal of the 2020 Toyko Olympics, thanks to a late rally in women's 10-meter air rifle.
The Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes made a big splash hours before the 2021 NHL Draft.
The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired a new No. 1 defenseman in Seth Jones.
The drama never ends in Green Bay.
The Devils drafted Luke Hughes on Friday, and no one was more excited than his brother Jack.
16 members of Canadian Olympian Skylar Park's family have black belts in taekwondo. Park's grandmother says she doesn’t need a black belt because everyone else can protect her.
The Sabres will now have two picks in the first round after finding someone to take polarizing blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen off their hands.
The New York Rangers continued their offseason makeover Friday by trading fourth-leading scorer Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues.
Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine said that his political support for Palestine made it impossible for him to compete against his Israeli opponent.
The former player also claims that he was bullied by teammates and repeatedly targeted with homophobic slurs once details of the alleged assault emerged.
A pool in Lebanon proved to be inspirational for Canadian swimming veteran Brent Hayden.
Her caddie called it an easy day on the greens.
While Canadians will be cheering for all athletes sporting the maple leaf in Tokyo, here's a look at a handful who have high expectations to medal at the Games.
Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson were unable to follow the lead of their Canadian beach volleyball teammates on Saturday, losing in the third and deciding set to China's Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi in their Olympic opener in Tokyo. After dropping the opening set, Wang and Xia prevailed 21-15, 15-11 at Shiokaze Park against the Canadians, who ranked ninth in the world entering the Summer Games. Earlier Saturday, reigning world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada swept Katja
From Penny Oleksiak looking to shine again on swimming’s biggest stage after a record-setting Olympic debut to the ultimate test of endurance in the first triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park, here are five things to watch Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Five years later, Penny Oleksiak back for more in the pool Five years removed from her record-setting performance at the 2016 Rio Games as a 16-year-old, Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak looks to shine again on the sport’s biggest stage. The now 21-year
OYAMA, Japan — The expectation was for Tadej Pogacar or even Wout van Aert to cross the finish line first. Instead it was Ecuador's Richard Carapaz making his mark on the Tokyo Olympics, stealing the spotlight from Canadian Michael Woods in the process. Woods, the cyclist from Ottawa, finished fifth in the road race Saturday after Carapaz made his move at just the right time to break away from the other riders. The Ecuadorian was never caught by the pack. Carapaz led American Brandon McNulty, a