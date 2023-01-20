Pack of Coyotes Spotted Crossing Street in South Las Vegas

A pack of coyotes was spotted crossing a street in south Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, January 17.

Footage captured by Las Vegas resident Ninfa Daisy Chavez shows the pack crossing a street near the Crystal Springs neighborhood around 7:30 pm on January 17.

Chavez told Storyful that she took the video because her children were fascinated by the animals roaming in the city and requested that she submit the footage to local news.

Ashley Sanchez, a Nevada Department of Wildlife representative, told local news that coyotes are often attracted to neighborhoods with food sources lying around. Credit: Ninfa Daisy Chavez via Storyful

