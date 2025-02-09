Pacers vs Lakers Game Highlights

The Lakers defeated the Pacers, 124-117. Lakers Top Performers Austin Reaves – 45 points (career-high), 7 assists, 7 rebounds Rui Hachimura – 24 points, 9 rebounds Pacers Top Performers Pascal Siakam – 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists Tyrese Haliburton – 19 points, 9 assists The Lakers win their 5th straight and improve to 31-19, while the Pacers fall to 29-22. Notable Stats Austin Reaves becomes fourth player in Lakers franchise history to record 45+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a game, since 2000, he joins: LeBron James Anthony Davis Kobe Bryant