Pūteketeke wins Bird of the Century after John Oliver campaign
Tim Miller checked the Arizona Republican's fixation on the "bulls**t" about the 2020 election in a viral interview clip.
The iconic singer and actor is no stranger to shredding the former president.
The newly elected House speaker says he's "all in" for Trump. But before 2016 election, Johnson questioned whether he Trump was fit to lead.
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ripped Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel for dodging questions Sunday about former President Trump’s “vermin” comments, which Cheney described as “Nazi propaganda.” “When @GOPChairwoman refuses to condemn the GOP’s leading candidate for using the same Nazi propaganda that mobilized 1930s-40s Germany to evil, it’s fair to assume she’s…
As part of a plea deal, one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys has told prosecutors in Georgia that she was informed in the wake of the 2020 election that Donald Trump was "not going to leave" the White House -- despite the fact that he had already lost the election and most of his subsequent challenges. The revelation, along with others, came during a confidential interview the attorney, Jenna Ellis, had with Fulton County investigators. ABC News has obtained portions of videos of the proffer sessions of both Ellis and Sidney Powell, two attorneys who aided Trump's efforts to overturn the election.
Opinion of The Fresno Bee Editorial Board: Given his hefty campaign bank account, McCarthy can likely cruise to a new term.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R) attacked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for going “missing” from his job in an attack ad posted Monday. In the ad, Jones accused Raffensperger of spending 70 percent of his time away from his job since 2020, including missing “important budget hearings, election integrity hearings, and literally just not…
The former president wants MAGA diehards reorganize the United States around his ambition, according to a new report from Axios
White House and Biden campaign aides on Monday slammed former President Trump over his comments from the weekend in which he compared his political enemies to “vermin” who pose a threat to the United States. “We do not comment on the 2024 presidential election. The nation just observed Veterans Day, recognizing the sacred memory of…
Top Trump campaign advisers Monday sought to tamp down a spate of reporting about possible second-term policy and personnel plans that former President Trump would implement if he wins reelection next November. The statement from Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita appeared to be addressing reports from The New York Times and Washington Post about Trump’s…
(Bloomberg) -- A former fundraiser for US Representative George Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to campaign donations, increasing pressure on the New York congressman as he faces his own corruption charges and efforts to expel him from Congress.Most Read from BloombergRolex, Patek Prices Hit Fresh Two-Year Lows: Subdial IndexThailand Takes $28 Billion Malacca Strait Bypass Plan to USS&P 500 Up 2% as Bets ‘Fed Is Done’ Sink US Yields: Markets WrapIsrael Latest: Troops Reported Inside
The results show Trump flipping four states that were crucial to Biden's 2020 victory: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
The Oakland congresswoman says she has no plans to file for re-election before the Dec. 8 deadline.
The former president referred to Americans he doesn't agree with as "vermin."
(Reuters) -Donald Trump Jr. testified on Monday about what he called the "sexiness" of his father's real estate portfolio, in his second time taking the stand in the former U.S. president's civil fraud trial. Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused along with his two adult sons and 10 of his companies of inflating his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion to secure better financing. The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks at least $250 million in damages as well as restrictions that would effectively bar Trump and his adult sons from New York's real estate industry.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland faced a contentious and protracted transition of power on Monday as the president designated the outgoing prime minister to lead the new government in a caretaker capacity, angering a pro-European Union alliance with a strong majority in the new parliament. The chamber overwhelmingly chose a speaker from the alliance that must wait longer to lead. Political opponents accused President Andrzej Duda, who is allied with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s right-wing Law
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s opposition parties have agreed to run a joint campaign in January’s election, paving the way for a radical shakeup of the race.Most Read from BloombergRolex, Patek Prices Hit Fresh Two-Year Lows: Subdial IndexThailand Takes $28 Billion Malacca Strait Bypass Plan to USS&P 500 Up 2% as Bets ‘Fed Is Done’ Sink US Yields: Markets WrapIsrael Latest: Troops Reported Inside of Gaza Hospital CompoundTrump Insists on ‘Disclaimer’ Defense Already Tossed in NY Fraud TrialRepresentat
A Michigan judge ruled former President Trump can remain on the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot, rejecting an attempt to remove him with a Civil War-era constitutional clause. Michigan Court of Claims Judge James Redford rejected arguments made by activist groups that claimed Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol…
Former president took a break from campaign trail and numerous trials to appear ringside at New York’s Madison Square Gardens
A lawyer who last month took a plea deal in the Georgia election interference case told prosecutors a White House aide said Donald Trump was “not going to leave” and would “stay in power” despite losing the election.