P!nk’s 9-year-old daughter stuns fans with ‘beautiful’ voice on ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’

Multi-Grammy winning artist P!nk joined other superstar acts like BTS and Katy Perry for “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” Monday night. But of all the big names it was actually P!nk’s nine-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, who stole the show.

Willow gained international attention at the 2017 VMA’s, after P!nk dedicated her powerful acceptance speech to her. Willow, then six years old, had been struggling with her self-image after being bullied.

On Monday, she sang “The Christmas Song” with her famous mom, and viewers loved it. One person tweeted , “Holy Smokes, Pink’s daughter Willow can freaking sing!” While another wrote , “Ok Pink, get Willow a record contract now, beautiful voice.”

After the performance it was pretty safe to say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.