P.J. Washington slams home the alley-oop

The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
Brees is second all-time in NFL single-season and career passing yards.
Osaka had Swiatek on the ropes, but the three-time French Open champion advanced to the third round with a third-set rally in a thriller.
Karaban averaged over 13 points a game for the Huskies and is the only returning starter for the two-time defending national champs.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Keefe led the Wizards to an 8-31 mark after filling in for Unseld.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
Why, exactly, does the NFLPA want to cut players' summer breaks short? Shelby Harris would like to know.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.
The Houston Texas are continuing to invest in their offense around quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Stewart-Haas began in 2009 when Tony Stewart joined forces with Gene Haas.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Celtics opened the season as co-favorites with the Milwaukee Bucks at +400.
The NFL season will be here before we know it.
D.J. Wagner is now the sixth player or recruit to follow John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas since he took the job in Fayetteville.
MLB and the Prostate Cancer Foundation are raising awareness about the disease through the 29th annual Home Run Challenge.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.