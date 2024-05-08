P.J. Washington sinks it from downtown
P.J. Washington sinks it from downtown, 05/07/2024
Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."
The former adult film actress alleged in court that following their tryst, Trump told her, "Oh it was great, let’s get together again honey bunch"
The Princess of Wales was pictured dancing with Prince Harry at Peter Phillips' wedding in 2008 wearing a daring sheer wedding guest dress from Issa, who created her engagement dress.
The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Reuters/Marco BelloFederal Judge Aileen Cannon announced Tuesday she was indefinitely postponing Donald Trump’s classified documents trial in Florida, putting the case on ice less than three weeks before it was slated to begin.The announcement likely means the case will not be tried until after the 2024 election. Trump’s camp is sure to view the postponement as a major win, as they’ve tried nearly everything legally possible—through a variety of appeals and motions—to have each trial against the
Rita Ora showed up almost fully naked to the 2024 Met Gala in a multicoloured Marni dress that was completely open-sided revealing she was braless & commando
Lopez serves as co-chair for this year's glam event
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty images/ReutersOne thing is clear from Stormy Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s New York “hush money” trial: she’s not doing this for herself.Between detailing her career in adult films to an entire courtroom of strangers to getting fired from her podcast for not speaking enough about Trump, there’s very little upside in this for Daniels.In fact, I’ve been indignant on her behalf for years that she was only paid $130,000 for
“You need to speak to him," Judge Juan Merchan told the former president's attorney. "I won’t tolerate that.”
Backless, boob-and-butt-baring—oh my!
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. Former President Trump, on his way out of court, slammed the proceedings as "a disaster for the DA."
Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms
Brian Lush is seen here with his daughter, Chloe White. Ontario police said Monday that his body had been found. (Submitted by Chloe White)Missing truck driver Brian Lush has been found dead, according to the Ontario Province Police in a news release issued Monday evening.No other details will be released, the OPP said.Lush had been missing in the Summerstown area of Ontario since April 24. The 51-year-old man was headed east on his way home to Newfoundland.His truck, the keys and his belongings
The businesswoman sported the "Amore Eterno" necklace, which features 25 diamond solitaires, 4 heart-shaped diamonds and more than 20 round jewels
It's giving Mister Peanut to me.
TORONTO — Mitch Marner stepped in front of the cameras and spoke to reporters for roughly three minutes. The Maple Leafs winger — a lightning rod of criticism in the aftermath of Toronto's latest playoff failure — said he would like to stay long-term with the organization he cheered on as a kid growing up just north of the city. "It means the world," Marner said Monday of suiting up for the Original Six franchise. "We're looked upon as kind of gods here, to be honest. Something that you really a
Footage and imagery from the Black Sea this week appeared to show a Ukrainian naval drone outfitted with an R-73 missile.
Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal