P.J. Washington rises to block the shot
P.J. Washington rises to block the shot, 11/18/2023
It was not only Israel which was unaware in advance of the atrocious October 7 attack. Iran’s supreme leader has accused Hamas of not giving any prior warning. And Hizbollah fighters were reportedly not even on alert in villages close to the border. “We woke up to a war,” a Hizbollah commander said. There is, as the saying goes, no honour among thieves.
Actor Lily-Rose Depp just freed the nipple in a see-through top in a series of stunning photos shared on Instagram.
Sam Wolfe / ReutersDonald Trump bizarrely bragged at a rally on Saturday that he has the “great honor” of having a disease named after him. Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Iowa, the former president said: “Every sane person, without what they call Trump derangement syndrome—do you know what that is? It’s a great honor, I had a disease named after me: Trump derangement syndrome—wants to get back to how great we had it under the Trump administration.” He was referring to a derogatory term for
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
The anchor pushed back at Scott Gessler after he declared that the former president made one effort to "prevent" violence at the Capitol.
An 11-year-old boy asked the future king a bold question about his finances
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
Justin Trudeau is facing an internal party rebellion in Canada amid concerns about the economy and his government’s poor poll ratings.
Fans are freaking out at the kind gesture shared between the couple at dinner.
Victoria Beckham will be dealing with a lot of change over the past few weeks as Cruz Beckham moved to Los Angeles, but she managed to get a moment to herself leading to her sharing a stunning photo
"Is this boy math? Because I don't like it."
"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie!" she said in her induction speech.
Jessica Lawson is charged with two counts of rape of a victim between the ages of 16 and 17
A Colorado judge on Friday issued a stunning ruling that fell just short of removing former Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban.
Canadian retirees should supplement CPP payouts by owning a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge. The post Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 65 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
The IDF said its strikes in northern Gaza had killed Hamas fighters and destroyed "terrorist infrastructure".
Mary Weinrib was reassured by the sound of a key turning in a lock. Even after emigrating to Toronto, she and her husband Morris bucked the trend of their New World neighbours by keeping their front door secured even when they were at home. As she explained to her son Geddy, around whom she was never shy about decanting details of the unspeakable ordeals faced by Polish Jews in the Second World War, she felt safer that way. The Nazis couldn’t force their way in.
Meghan Markle also teased upcoming Archewell Productions projects.