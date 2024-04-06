P.J. Washington with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Golden State Warriors

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Their memories are blurry. Of AAU tournaments and Team USA practices. Of gold medals and deep 3s. Of the girl with the brown ponytail with the unlimited range who always seemed to know what was coming next and the blonde who never got rattled with the ball in her hands, by opponents or the sea of eyes constantly transfixed on her. Yet ask Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers their earliest impression of the other and you get generalities, light on details if heavy on