P.J. Washington with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors
OTTAWA — Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs held on for a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre. The victory gave the Maple Leafs (2-1-0) a split of the back-to-back set in the nation's capital. The Senators (1-1-0) opened their regular season with a 5-3 win over Toronto a night earlier.Joe Thornton and Auston Matthews had a goal and assist apiece for Toronto. Nick Paul and Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa. Matt Murray returned to the Ottawa net while the Maple Leafs gave backup goaltender Jack Campbell his first start of the young season. Toronto, looking to set the tone after a mediocre showing on Friday, came out flying in the early going. Ottawa withstood the early pressure and opened the scoring at 10:55. Nikita Zaitsev fired a rising shot from the point that hit Paul's mid-section in the slot. The puck landed at Paul's feet and he slapped it past Campbell for his first goal of the year. Toronto pulled even moments later as Marner made a nice back pass to Thornton, who snapped the puck past Murray from the faceoff circle.It was the first goal of the season for the 41-year-old forward, who signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs in the off-season.Marner made it a 2-1 game at 1:10 of the second period. He grabbed a loose puck off the faceoff and wired a shot that deflected off Erik Gudbranson and past Murray.Marner was at his flashy best again in the third period as he set up Auston Matthews at 2:42.With Toronto on the power play, Marner dropped the puck between his legs and his linemate blasted a one-timer for his first goal of the year.Stutzle, selected with the third overall pick in last year's draft, scored his first career NHL goal in style. The 19-year-old German showed great timing by connecting with an arching puck after it hit the ice, beating Campbell on the short side. However, Stutzle took a tripping penalty with 2:49 left in regulation. Ottawa pulled the goalie for an extra attacker in the final minute but couldn't pull even despite some late pressure.The Maple Leafs outshot the Senators 40-19.Both teams made lineup changes as Colin White replaced Artem Anisimov for Ottawa. Nick Robertson got the nod for Toronto ahead of Alexander Barabanov.Robertson played just two minutes 20 seconds before leaving the game with an apparent knee injury.The Maple Leafs opened the season Wednesday with a 5-4 overtime victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens.The Senators will continue their four-game homestand Tuesday with the first of two straight games against Winnipeg. The Maple Leafs will return home to play the Jets on Monday night.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. The Canadian Press
MIAMI — The Detroit Pistons had their most dominant quarter in nearly two years. And last season’s NBA Finals trip for the Miami Heat suddenly seems long ago. Jerami Grant scored 24 points, Derrick Rose had 23 off the bench and the Pistons — the team with the NBA’s worst record — came into Miami and beat the Heat 120-100 on Saturday night, sending the reigning Eastern Conference champions to a third consecutive loss. The teams meet again Monday in Miami. Blake Griffin scored 15 points for Detroit, which outscored Miami 38-19 in the third quarter to turn a four-point halftime deficit into a game fully under Pistons control. It was the biggest margin the Pistons outscored an opponent by in their last 331 quarters, going back to April 9, 2019. Bam Adebayo scored 28 points for Miami, which got 22 from Duncan Robinson, 16 from KZ Okpala and 12 from Goran Dragic. Miami was without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley (both coronavirus-related), Tyler Herro (neck spasms) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder). It was a no-doubter in the second half. The Pistons eventually led by 23, their biggest lead in any game so far this season. Miami has trailed by at least 23 points in four of its first 11 games; that happened in four of the 73 Heat regular-season games a year ago. The Heat got six players back — including Adebayo, Okpala and Dragic — from the NBA’s health and safety protocols list, all after missing time because contact tracing said they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Isaiah Stewart had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons. Detroit improved to 3-9, avoiding what would have been a tie for the worst 12-game start in franchise history. The Pistons were 2-10 in 2012-13, 1980-81 and 1962-63. TIP-INS Pistons: Rose returned after missing Detroit’s last two games with left knee soreness. ... Before Saturday, Detroit’s last quarter that was won by 19 or more was the fourth against Memphis in the next-to-last game of the 2018-19 season. The Pistons outscored the Grizzlies 36-14. Heat: Robinson got credited for what officially is his fifth career dunk, the first that happened at AmericanAirlines Arena. ... Okpala got his first NBA start. STRUGGLING HEAT The lineup has constantly been in flux — eight starting units so far — but the Heat are still off to a 4-7 start and looking up at what would be the six guaranteed playoff and four play-in spots in the East. Only seven of the team’s 33 seasons have started worse through 11 games. MIAMI TIES The Pistons have plenty of Miami ties. They started former Heat guard Wayne Ellington, had Delon Wright — brother of Dorell Wright, a 2006 NBA champion with the Heat — come off the bench and have former Heat guard Rodney McGruder on the roster as well. Plus, rookie Saddiq Bey nearly signed with the Miami Hurricanes before choosing Villanova. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Boucher, Kyle Lowry and Fred Van Fleet converted eight straight free throws in the final two minutes Saturday night, helping Toronto beat the Charlotte Hornets, 116-113 for the Raptors first two-game win streak of the season. Norman Powell led the Raptors with 24 points, and Boucher added 20 points and nine rebounds. Gordon Heyward scored 25 points and Terry Rozier added 24 for the Hornets, losers of three straight. P.J. Washington finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Hornets had a chance to tie or take the lead but were called for a 24-second violation with 14.8 seconds left. Van Fleet's two free throws with 13.3 seconds left put the Raptors up 114-110, and after Devonte Graham's 3-pointer brought Charlotte within a point, Boucher answered with two free throws. Rozier missed a long 3-point try just before the final horn. After missing eight of their first nine shots and falling behind 14-2, the Raptors got the 3s to drop, as seven players hit 13 from long distance in the first half. They led by 12 points before the Hornets finished the half on a 14-4 spurt, trimming Toronto's lead to 66-64 on Rozier's 34-foot buzzer-beating shot. Heyward scored 21 points in the first half on only eight shots. Devonte Graham and Bismack Biyombo scored the first nine points of the second half for Charlotte. Then Boucher, Toronto's hottest player, was called for his fourth personal foul with 7:40 left in the third quarter. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound Boucher sat out the rest of the period, but provided the Raptors with a big defensive and rebounding boost in the fourth quarter TIP-INS Hornets: After missing Thursday night's game with a strained left hip, Heyward played 38 minutes. Raptors: C Alex Len missed a second straight game due to personal reasons. ... Aron Baynes, Toronto's other centre, started and played only four minutes. UP NEXT Hornets: Will play nine of there next 12 at home, starting Wednesday night against Washington. Raptors: Play Dallas on Monday night in the third of five straight “home” games. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Don’t tell Aaron Rodgers the lack of capacity crowds in a pandemic will limit the Green Bay Packers' home-field advantage in the NFC championship game. He's been waiting too long for this moment to have any such negative thoughts. Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday. He will play a conference championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career. “I'm definitely a little emotional, just thinking about what we've been through,” said Rodgers, who went 23 of 36 for 296 yards. “It got me emotional with the crowd out there today.” Rodgers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adam s and a game-clinching 58-yarder to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left. Rodgers also had a 1-yard touchdown run, the first by a Packers quarterback in a playoff game at Lambeau Field since Bart Starr’s winning sneak in the Ice Bowl against Dallas on Dec. 31, 1967. The Packers (14-3) reached the NFC championship game for the fourth time in seven seasons as they chase their first Super Bowl berth in a decade. It will be their first NFC title contest at Lambeau Field since hosting for the 2007 season, when they fell to the New York Giants 23-20 in overtime. Green Bay won the Super Bowl for the 2010 season as the NFC’s No. 6 seed, and has lost at Seattle, Atlanta and San Francisco in its last three conference championship game appearances. Saturday’s game showed what a home-field edge can mean. The Packers played in front of 8,456 fans – a crowd that included paying spectators for the first time all season – but that small crowd made plenty of noise as the Packers built an early lead amid snow flurries. Rodgers said it felt like there were 50,000 fans. Running back Aaron Jones said it seemed more like 80,000, while Lazard added that “it felt like 90,000 honestly.” That crowd chanted “M! V! P!” during the closing minutes to salute Rodgers. “It's hard to really put into words how special that feeling is, but you can feel it,” Rodgers said. “It's so palpable. You can feel the energy in the stadium. It's just different. It's different playing in front of a crowd. It's a little more special and obviously more sweet.” Rodgers helped Green Bay's potent offence overpower the Rams' vaunted defence for much of the day. The Packers didn't allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, while Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times. Jones ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries, including a 60-yard burst to open the second half. Rodgers called the Packers' offensive linemen “the stars of the game tonight.” “Definitely not happy,” Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers said. “A lot of the guys feel like it’s on them. ‘I messed up, or I failed you.’ Everybody had their hand in it. We just weren’t clicking on all cylinders.” Goff was 21 of 27 for 174 yards and a touchdown less than three weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, and Cam Akers rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown. The Packers scored on each of their first five series and led 25-10 early in the third quarter. After the Rams (11-7) finally forced a punt midway through the third quarter, they capitalized with Akers’ 7-yard touchdown run on a direct snap. They cut it to 25-18 with a nifty 2-point conversion: Van Jefferson caught a pass from Goff and lateraled to Akers, who strolled into the left corner of the end zone. The Rams forced another punt and got the ball at their 6, but Kenny Clark's sack stalled the drive. “I really thought that was going to be our chance to get back and potentially go drive and score and tie the football game up, and you never know what happens from there,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. Green Bay’s A.J. Dillon fumbled on the ensuing series, but Rodgers recovered at the Packers 31 and advanced 3 yards. Three plays later, Rodgers hit Lazard, who caught the ball around the Rams 25 and raced into the end zone. “We were definitely feeling a little bit of pressure," Lazard admitted. ”I think it’s more so just our expectation is to go out and score every single drive because we know that the only people that are stopping us is us.? DONALD LIMITED DT Aaron Donald played one week after a rib injury knocked him out of a 30-20 playoff victory at Seattle, but the unanimous All-Pro selection clearly wasn't himself and had just one assist. “This guy is the epitome of a warrior,” McVay said. "I love him. The plan going in was seeing how he feels.” Cameras showed Donald in tears on the Rams’ sideline after the Packers wrapped up the game. INJURY REPORT The Rams played without leading receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) and usual starting left guard David Edwards (ankle). For Green Bay, Dillon injured his quadriceps when he fumbled. UP NEXT The Rams' season is over. The Packers host either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24. ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin each scored twice and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 23 shots for his fifth career shutout, leading the New York Rangers to a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday night. Kaapo Kakko also scored as the Rangers bounced back for their first victory two nights after being blanked 4-0 by the Islanders in the season opener. Rookie Ilya Sorokin had 27 saves in his NHL debut for the Islanders, getting the start after Semyon Varlamov was hit near the throat by a shot from Cal Clutterbuck in warmups. Cory Schneider, who signed a one-year contract with the Islanders this month, dressed as the backup. The Islanders went 0-4 on the power play and Mathew Barzal was called for three minor penalties. Buchnevich opened the scoring 2:12 into the game after Mika Zibanejad stole the puck from Islanders defenceman Noah Dobson in front of the Islanders' bench. It was the Rangers’ first goal of the season. Panarin converted a breakaway to double the Rangers’ first-period advantage with 7:14 left. Brendan Smith blocked a shot in the defensive zone then delivered a stretch pass in his season debut to spring the newly selected alternate captain. Buchnevich added his second of the contest with a sharp-angled wrist shot from the left faceoff dot at 5:57 of the second. Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield struggled to control a rolling puck after getting tied up with an official. Phillip Di Giuseppe set up Kakko with 4:36 left in the middle period to make it 4-0. Dobson struggled to exit the Islanders’ defensive zone and the Rangers took advantage of the turnover. Filip Chytil also assisted on the play. Panarin capped the scoring on the Rangers' seventh power play of the game with 4:04 left off a pass from Adam Fox. Buchnevich had an assist for his third point of the game. CLOSE CALL Islanders defenceman Ryan Pulock caught a puck up high in the first period. He immediately left the ice and headed toward the locker room. He did return to start the middle frame and totalled 21:23 of ice time. STREET CLOTHES Tony DeAngelo was scratched after he was whistled for holding in the third period of the season opener and then compounded the mistake with an unsportsmanlike penalty. The defenceman played only a minute the rest of the game. DeAngelo was scratched several times last season for disciplinary reasons. LINE CHANGES Alexis Lafreniere was elevated to the second line to skate on the right side with LW Panarin and C Ryan Strome. Kakko, the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, was moved down to the third line with Di Giuseppe and Chytil. UP NEXT Islanders: Host Boston in their home opener on Monday night. Rangers: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night in the finale of a season-opening three-game homestand. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press