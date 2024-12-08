P.J. Washington with the big dunk

The Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak against the three-time MVP.
Ohio blew out Miami (Ohio) 38-3 on Saturday to win 10 games for the third straight season.
The Sun Devils scored 35 straight points over the second and third quarters in their 45-19 win.
Beck was forced into the game for a single play, and it was a big one.
The Galaxy raced out to a lead, then held it to win the 2024 MLS Cup final over the Red Bulls — their first title in 10 years.
Timothée Chalamet might know ball.
Saturday features the four power conference title games that will shape the College Football Playoff field.
A 45-day window will open once Sasaki is posted, and he is not expected to sign with a team until after Jan. 15.
The Ducks are the only undefeated team in the nation at 12-0.
The Lakers have lost seven of their past nine games, dropping them to 10th in the Western Conference standings.
The Jets had injury news on a trio of stars.
As the hot stove heats up and the winter meetings begin, here are 5 deals that make sense for both sides.
The bowl said that it'll choose from Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State.
Big Baller Brand got an "F" from both the Better Business Bureau and Lonzo Ball.
With another byepocalypse on tap in Week 14, these players are the epitome of Make or Break. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks their cases down.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
The former Chiefs offensive coordinator joined UCLA's staff after the school hired Deshaun Foster.
The 2025 Club World Cup draw took place Thursday in Miami. Two days later, FIFA released the full schedule — including dates, locations and kickoff times for all 63 games.
Dalton Del Don identifies some of the most deceiving player stat lines ahead of Week 14 ... including Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's flukey TD production.
OSU's 3-9 record was the school's worst since 2000 and snapped an 18-year bowl streak.