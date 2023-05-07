P.J. Tucker with an and one vs the Boston Celtics

CBC

Two lobster fishermen from Lamèque, N.B., who went overboard off Miscou Island on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula are dead, according to the RCMP. The men, ages 33 and 58, went missing around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The 58-year-old man was found shortly after going overboard. The 33-year-old man was found after a short search according, RCMP say. Both men were dead when they were located. The incident occurred approximately seven kilometres from shore. A third individual was also on board the boat