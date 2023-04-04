P.E.I. Progressive Conservatives projected to win majority government
The governing Progressive Conservatives in Prince Edward Island have won another term in office with voters projected to deliver them a strong majority government. While votes are still coming in, the PCs are looking likely to win 22 of the 27 seats in the legislature. Depending on the final results, the Liberals could also eke out a second place win to form the Official Opposition with three seats, pushing the Green Party to third place with two seats.