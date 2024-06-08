Ozzie Albies' RBI double
Ozzie Albies rips an RBI double to left field in the top of the 5th, narrowing the deficit 4-1
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Sainz is leaving Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season and his main options for next season appear to be Sauber or Williams.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
A 6-6 point guard with high upside as a playmaker, Topić projected as a top-5 pick prior to his injury.
It'll be a surprise if anyone other than Tatum, Dončić, Jaylen Brown or Kyrie Irving wins Finals MVP.
The series begins Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
The Patriots have no intention of rushing Maye into a starting role before they believe he's ready.
Auriemma will remain with UConn through an unprecedented period of growth for women's basketball amid a dramatically changing landscape across college sports.