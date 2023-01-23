Oyster River boys hockey takes down Somersworth-Coe-Brown

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are finally starting to find a way to hang on to their leads. Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Oilers won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. “You have to find ways to win,” said Hyman, who now has a career high 29 assists on the season. “We weren’t able to properly string games together and now we have won some in a row, but we are happier with the way we are playing, I think that is the key thing. "W