Oyster River boys hockey takes down Somersworth-Coe-Brown
Oyster River beat Somersworth-Coe-Brown, 6-2.
Oyster River beat Somersworth-Coe-Brown, 6-2.
This week, we have a circus in Vancouver, some sage financial advice, and a touchdown pass in Buffalo in honour of the NFL playoffs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft
VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to
Cole Caufield admitted Friday that he's "not too worried" about signing an eventual contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and, relying on guts and guile, led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their general manager. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12. Carthon will be the franchise's first minority GM. He is tentatively scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Friday. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who ran the search committee that interviewed seven candidates, said in a statement they are excite
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are finally starting to find a way to hang on to their leads. Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Oilers won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. “You have to find ways to win,” said Hyman, who now has a career high 29 assists on the season. “We weren’t able to properly string games together and now we have won some in a row, but we are happier with the way we are playing, I think that is the key thing. "W
DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer. “(Adams) has been doing what he’s been doing all season . . . manning the boards,” Morant
DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets' game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring. Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. The two-time reigning NBA MVP has triple-doubles in five of his last six games. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. Forward Vlatko Cancar also sat out because of an illness not rel
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm got off to a hot start and shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday on PGA West's Stadium Course for a share of the lead with tour rookie Davis Thompson in The American Express. Thompson's run of eagles in the Southern California desert finally ended as the 23-year-old carded a 67, also on the Stadium Course, to settle into a tie with Rahm at 23-under 193. Thompson, who had five eagles in leading through the first two rounds, just missed a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 tha
VANCOUVER — A difficult season is wearing on the Vancouver Canucks. With rumours of a coaching change swirling and facing a rash of fearsome opponents, the team dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday. “It kind of seems like the mindset and the mood got to us tonight," said defenceman Tyler Myers. "You can tell guys are down. It’s not easy times right now, there’s a lot going on. We’ve got to find a way to stay positive and keep working." The Canucks (18-24-3) are now
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are returning their coaching staff for the 2023 Major League Rugby season under head coach Peter Smith. Smith is entering his fifth season as an Arrows coach and the second at the helm. Rob Howley, the former Welsh international and British and Irish Lion scrum half, will serve as attack coach in his third campaign with the Arrows. Francois Ratier, formerly head coach of the Canada’s women's team and interim coach of the Canadian men, is defence and skills coach whil
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he's won his appeal of the NFL's decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game. And New Orleans' career sack leader is also questioning the NFL's process for handing down punishment before requesting medical records needed to make an informed ruling. Jordan said in a text message to The Associated Press on Thursday that the NFL sought and reviewed records from physicians leading up to his recent appeal, but s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this
NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice US$25,000 after he complained about the officiating in his team's recent 5-4 overtime loss at Toronto. The Maple Leafs had seven power plays to Florida's three in Tuesday's game, and scored on two of them. "There will always be penalties you take that you earn, and there's a whole bunch you're not going to like,'' Maurice said after the game. "I thought we had the inordinate share of those. "I don't know what the hell those (r
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from two goals down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Saturday night, snapping a two-game losing streak. Nyquist joined Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine with a goal and an assist, Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly also scored, and Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg each had two assists for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots. The Blue Jackets remained in last place in the Metropolitan Division.
DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D