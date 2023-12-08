Oxford school shooter sentenced to life without parole
Judge Kwame Rowe sentences Oxford High School Shooter Ethan Crumbley to life without parole in prison for the deadly shooting that killed four teens.
Judge Kwame Rowe sentences Oxford High School Shooter Ethan Crumbley to life without parole in prison for the deadly shooting that killed four teens.
An accounting professor slammed allegations against the former president as ‘absurd’
The arrested Minnesota man said in a phone call with his dad he “knew he wasn’t God, but he ‘had to do it.”
The deceased were identified by family as Stuart Rouse, 64, Cristina Rouse, 63, Eric Rouse, 57, Kristina Rouse, 33, and Melissa Rouse, 19
A 20-year-old student from India was allegedly held captive for several months by his cousin and two other men across multiple Ohio homes
Former police chief incited mob on January 6, according to officials
The previously missing firearms have been located in Oregon and will soon be in the hands of probation officers The post Danny Masterson Being Moved to State Prison After 8 Missing Guns Accounted For appeared first on TheWrap.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press. The gunman was killed in a shootout with law enforcement, police said. The attack at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people in a 2017 mass shooti
Toronto police say they have arrested seven people in connection with a suspected auto theft ring in which the accused were allegedly conspiring with ServiceOntario employees.In a news release on Wednesday, police said the seven are facing 73 charges after an investigation that began in February into the ring that was believed to be responsible for several vehicles thefts in Toronto. "As the project progressed, investigators learned that suspects were conspiring with employees at ServiceOntario,
Leonard Thuo Mwithiga was arrested in Putnam, Conn., on Monday
A Surrey RCMP officer abused his power to search police databases for information on a troubled 19-year-old sex worker and her mother, then appeared at their home under false pretences to pursue a sexual relationship with the teenager, a B.C. court heard Wednesday.When they first met in 2014, Cpl. Peter Leckie knew the young woman had recently experienced the murder of her father, a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and entry into the sex trade, she said in a victim impact statement."
Stephanie Langlitz, now 36, was a 14-year-old high school freshman when her Spanish teacher groomed her into a sexual relationship that lasted from 2002 to 2004
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election. The new charges — three felonies and six misdemeanors — are in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018. They come after the implosion of a plea deal over the summer that would
Brianna, 16, was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife during a ‘frenzied’ attack near Warrington in February.
A woman is dead after being hit by the driver of a garbage truck in midtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.In a news release on Thursday, police said it happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive. Officers were called to the area at 12:46 p.m. Insp. Peter Wehby of Toronto police told reporters at the scene that the woman was in her 50s, and she was hit by the truck while on a crosswalk in the area."The driver of the garbage truck did remain on scene," he said, a
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A former Saskatchewan Mountie told his murder trial his life was in turmoil and he was having sex with the man he's accused of killing, but he doesn't remember firing his gun. Bernie Herman, 55, took the witness stand Thursday at the Court of King's Bench in Prince Albert, Sask. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 death of Braden Herman, 26. The two men are not related. The trial has heard Braden Herman’s naked body was found in a park on the outsk
Rep. Jim McGovern said the extremist Republican's tirade about Rep. Jamaal Bowman was "really rich."
The crash took place on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Livingston and killed a 15-year-old boy. The truck driver was arrested on a homicide charge.
Polito killed three staff members at UNLV on Wednesday before dying in a shootout with police.
More than a week after the arrest of Jerrid Joseph Powell in connection with the shooting deaths of three homeless men and an L.A. county employee, much remains wrapped in mystery, including a motive in the slayings.
A 22-year-old Wichita man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and stuffing her in trunk of his car has died in jail, authorities said.