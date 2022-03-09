Owl Poops on Sign Language Translator During Press Conference in Queensland, Australia
An owl briefly interrupted a press conference in Brisbane, Queensland, when it pooped on the jacket of a sign language interpreter on March 9.
Queensland Deputy Premier Stephen Miles was speaking at a press conference about recent flooding in Brisbane.
In the video the Auslan interpreter removes his jacket and cleans his face before continuing to interpret the press conference. Credit: Annastacia Palaszczuk MP via Storyful