Owings Mills-area brush fire sends smoke into air
Firefighters are responding to a large brush fire Tuesday afternoon in the Owings Mills area. Baltimore County fire officials said crews were called around 3:08 p.m. to the Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area, where heavy smoke was billowing from the area. SkyTeam 11 reported that the smoke was visible from the opposite side of the county. Officials said drivers can expect delays on Wards Chapel and Deer Park roads. No injuries were reported.