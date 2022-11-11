'Ow!' Little Girl Swings at Frozen Basketball Net as Icy Conditions Hit Eastern North Dakota

A girl was seen slapping a basketball net that was frozen solid on November 10 in Wyndmere, North Dakota, as the National Weather Service warned of icy conditions across eastern parts of the state that day.

Footage recorded by Todd Hosford shows his 7-year-old daughter, Breck, attempting to slap ice off a frozen basketball net.

“Since all kids love ice and icicles, I figured she’d go over and try to touch it,” Hosford told Storyful. After a handful of slaps that barely move the netting, his daughter retreats from the challenge and can be heard saying “ow” under her breath as she walks away. Credit: Todd Hosford via Storyful

