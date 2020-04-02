'Overwhelmed': Brooklyn Doctors Urge Young People to Stay Home

Doctors and nurses at a New York City hospital shared video messages on March 29 urging young people to stay home, as they may be spreading the virus to others and may end up needing a ventilator themselves.

The videos were tweeted by Dr Monalisa Muchatuta, the first person speaking in the footage, from Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in east Brooklyn on Sunday, March 29.

The lack of staff, medications, equipment, and oxygen, along with the rise in serious cases, including among young people, has overwhelmed the hospital, the staff say.

“This is not something that’s isolated to the old,” one doctor says. “Please hear this warning, and do whatever is necessary to prevent it from spreading.” Credit: @doc_picasso via Storyful