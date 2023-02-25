Overnight stabbing occurs in Bricktown after several other incidents in area

The Canadian Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryan Rust scored the winning goal 1:16 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Marcus Pettersson's first goal of the season game on a wrist shot at 14:32 of the third period gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. But the Blues came back on Justin Faulk's goal at 17:33 to tie it. Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves to improve to 5-0 in five career games against St. Louis. Pavel Buchnevich ha