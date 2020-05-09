Overnight Spring Snowstorm Blankets Northern New Jersey

A spring snowstorm overnight on May 8 into May 9 blanketed northern New Jersey with cold and snow, weather reports said.

Parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware were also affected by the storm.

The National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office recorded temperatures in the low 30s, some going below freezing into the mid-to-high 20s across the northeast.

A local resident in Newton, New Jersey, filmed video of the storm blowing snow across their backyard. In the morning, the yard and garden were covered.

“Snow on the ground with a pool open seems odd,” J&B Landscape wrote on one video. On another they wrote, “Nice winter morning in May.” Credit: J&B Landscape via Storyful