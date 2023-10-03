Overnight closure of northbound O'Neill Tunnel through Boston

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge indicated Tuesday that he's not embracing former President Donald Trump’s view that most claims in his civil business fraud trial are too old for court, as the defense had hoped the judge would after the trial's first day. With Trump voluntarily in court for a second day, Judge Arthur Engoron set the record straight about a comment that the ex-president had claimed as an important victory. The issue: Engoron had suggested on Monday that testimony about Trump’s 20