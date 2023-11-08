Overland Park man creates game to help others regain speech after traumatic brain injury

The Daily Beast

Reuters/Shannon StapletonJudge Tanya Chutkan ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump’s attorneys could have a extra few weeks to file subpoenas and motions regarding evidence in his Washington election-subversion trial—a far cry from the three-month delay his team requested. The new deadline for subpoena motions is Nov. 27, and the deadline for motions seeking to compel prosecutors to produce evidence is now Dec. 13. The old deadline was set to be Thursday. Tuesday’s ruling is a small win for Trump, who