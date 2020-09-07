'We Shall Overcome' Performed as Crowd Gathers on Street Daniel Prude Was Restrained by Police

Demonstrators gathered for a fifth night in Rochester, New York, on Sunday, September 6, where they marched from the street where Daniel Prude was arrested to the city’s Public Safety Building.

Prude died after he was restrained by police on Jefferson Avenue in March. Protests began in the city when video of his arrest was released by police. The case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Footage here shows the crowd at Jefferson Avenue, as We Shall Overcome is sung.

The march on the Public Safety Building ended peacefully, local media said. Credit: Ezgi Erdogan via Storyful